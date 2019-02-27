EDWARDSVILLE - Friends of Leclaire will sponsor a Aldermanic Forum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Edwardsville, to introduce vot­ers to the two candidates for Ward 5 Alderman.

The church is located at 406 Hillsboro Ave., and the forum will be held in the church parish hall. For over 20 years, Friends of Leclaire has encouraged area residents to vote in local elections by making it easier for them to know the aldermanic candidates through these forums. FOL does not endorse one candidate over another. The fo­rum is free and open to the public.

Election Day is Tuesday, April 2 but early voting began Feb. 21 at the Madison County Administration Building. Voter turn-out for local elections is usually low which means a vote (or decision not to vote) counts more than in national elec­tions.

Article continues after sponsor message

Each candidate will answer a number of questions prepared by a committee followed by questions written by audience members and read by moder­ator Joel Morsch. Morsch is non-partisan, having recently moved to the area. Candidate answers to a set of biographical questions provided the following information:

Brent Daniels, 43, has been a resident of Edwardsville for 20 years. A native of Alton, he originally came to Edwardsville to attend SIUE where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Arts. He previously completed a Culinary Arts degree at Johnson and Wales University. Daniels was employed in banking and finance for many years before leaving to start a lawn service business, Grasshopper Lawn and Landscape. Daniels says he is running for office because he wants to “make a positive difference for his community.”

William Krause, 32, has been a resident of Edwardsville for 14 years. A native of Carrollton, he originally came to Edwardsville to attend SIUE where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a minor in Business Administration. He went on to earn a Master’s degree from St. Louis University in Urban Planning and Real Estate Development. He is the owner of Krause Properties, a proper­ty management firm. Krause has been the al­derman for Ward 5 since 2015. Prior to that, he served as chairman of Edwardsville’s Historic Preservation Commission. Krause said he is running for office because he “believes we need to improve our infrastructure in estab­lished neighborhoods, expand our parks with more passive green space, and develop our community in a responsible smart-growth manner.” Krause said, “I am focused on roads, rec­reation and reinvestment. I will champion our values as a community that is inclusive and respectful, where everyone is welcomed, and diversity is valued.”

Following the forum, there will be a tour of the church for those interested. The furnishings at St. Andrew’s are the largest known collection of items made by the N. O. Nelson Manufacturing Company in Leclaire.

If you have questions about the forum, please call 618-656-1294.

More like this: