An outpouring of people, young and old turned out with love and care for one another at a candlelight vigil and remembrance of Taylor Clark at the ZX Convenience Store in Troy on Wednesday night, after dark.

Clark was found dead earlier in the week near the parking lot of the MTC Truck Driving School in St. Louis. The mood was solemn and quiet in many ways as people reflected of a person who seemed such a good friend to everyone he came in contact with in his young life. There were many hugs given to others and much emotion shared over the evening.

Friends and even some who were barely acquainted with him gathered at the ZX Convenience Store in Troy. A makeshift memorial has started outside to the side of the store, where he used to park each day. People started arriving at the memorial scene much earlier in the day. Taylor’s two parking spaces were left vacant in his memory and blocked off. Taylor often parked in the middle of the two spots at the convenience store, so no one would ever hit his car and those spots were left open in his memory on Wednesday night.

There were flowers, candles and an array of memories written about Taylor at the makeshift memorial scene.

Taylor’s girlfriend Jessica Speraneo of Troy said he was her boyfriend the last four or five months and described him as “just a phenomenal person.”

“I am still in the state of shock about it,” she said, struggling to form the right words to say because of her overwhelming grief. “He was just an incredible human being.”

Speraneo said she would miss Taylor terribly.

On Thursday, investigators confirmed 24-year-old Michael Gordon was the suspect in the case. He agreed to meet up with Clark through Craigslist to buy his car and Clark was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Taylor’s car was found in the parking lot of MTC Truck Driving School in the 12000 block of Missouri Bottom Road. His body was found in a wooded area not far from his vehicle.

Kayla Haller of Troy was also in a state of shock at the loss of her close friend. “It is very, very hard to understand,” she said. “We have lost too many young people from our town. I lost my brother six years ago after he was hit by a car. I have known Taylor’s parents for a while; his mother worked here at this convenience store and I did, too.”

Haller said Taylor was simply “a great guy.” “He was there for anybody regardless of the circumstances,” she said. “We talked a lot and texted often. Every time I saw his car here at the convenience store, I stopped to talk with him. It shouldn’t have happened to him; he did not deserve this at all.”

Steve Rensberry, formerly of the Edwardsville Intelligencer and now editor of the Troy Tribune, said he saw Taylor frequently at the convenience store. “He was the All-American clean cut kid,” he said. “He was always really pleasant.”

One lady said she hadn’t slept since she found out Taylor had been killed and that she had a couple sons nearly his age. “He was a wonderful boy,” she said. “I am devastated.”

Another described him as a hot air balloon in the sky. “He was beautiful,” she said.

Natalie Beljanski and Taylor were extremely close and talked about relationships and issues constantly.

“He got mad I had a turbo engine in my car,” she said, joking. “He loved cars.” Jennifer Vernia helped start a Memorial page for Taylor that is getting tremendous attention. As of last night, it had more than 7,000 likes. Anyone wishing to contribute to help out Clark’s family can by sending checks to P.O. Box 183, Troy, IL., 62014, and make it out to the Clark family.

“It is hard to believe something like this happened to Taylor,” she said. “It is horrible.”

By the end of the night, there was barely a dry eye in the group of males and females congregated in his memory. Clark was a 19-year-old Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville engineering student and he worked part-time at the ZX store, where he left a lasting impression on his co-workers and customers.

Vernia said Taylor was just like a “light bulb in a dark room.” “He lit up a room and could make anyone smile, just looking at him smile,” she said.

