ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School and Civic Memorial played a spirited rival match at Gordon Moore Park on Monday afternoon, where the Explorers escaped with a 5-4 victory.

Marquette’s No. 1 player Monica Wendle starred in the match as she has all season with a singles win and also a victory in doubles.

“It was a good match, and we were happy with the result,” Marquette Catholic head girls tennis coach Mike Walters said. “I know for Kathy Claywell this is a fun night as she has worked with several of the CM players over the past many summers in the Alton Park and Rec program. Kathy shows what Marquette Catholic High School is all about. We want all of the girls in the area to get better.”

Coach Walters added: “As you know, Southern Illinois tennis in single-A is sometimes not taken too seriously at state. We want to show the rest of the state we have some really good players down here. We would love for our kids to make it to state, but that doesn’t always happen. If we do get a player or two to state we make sure we root for all of the Southern Illinois players. We are lucky in that sense.

"Most of the teams from our area root for each other, and I like to see that. They are competitors throughout the season, but they all want to see our area players do well in the post-season.”

Claywell said she was proud of all the girls on both sides of the court on Monday at Gordon Moore Park.

“I do work with a lot of the Civic Memorial kids during the summer with the Alton Park and Recreation Department,” she said. “There was a lot of excellent play out there in the match on both sides on Monday. I thought some of our younger players played well. The younger players didn’t have a lot of practice to start the season, but they are hard-working and improving.”

Singles:

No. 1 - M. Wendle, Marquette, 6-1, 6-1, over A. Lively, CM

No. 2 - S. Schillenger, CM, 6-3, 6-0, over N. Walters, Marquette

No. 3 - A. Williams, Marquette, 6-1, 5-7, 10-8, over M. Reynolds, CM

No. 4 - B. Gross, Marquette, 6-1, 6-0, over B. Barker, CM

No. 5 - O. Tinsley, Marquette 6-4, 6-3 over B. Marmino, CM

No. 6 - E. Smith, CM, 6-0, 6-3, over K. Greer, Marquette

Doubles

No. 1 - Wendle-Williams, Marquette, 8-5 over Hardimon, Whiteside, CM

No. 2 - Koehler-Golden, CM, 8-2 over Walters-Gross, Marquette

No. 3 - Anderson-Thompson, CM, Bell-A. Joehl, Marquette

