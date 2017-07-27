SPARTA – Friends of the World Shooting & Recreational Complex are presenting Friendly Fire BBQ Contest August 18 and 19 at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex located in Sparta, Illinois.

The contest, sanctioned by the St. Louis BBQ Society, pays out $5,000 with a Grand Champion prize of $850 plus a YETI trophy.

Entry categories include chicken, ribs, pork and beef brisket.

Fee for entering the contest is $225. Entry fee includes a 20’ x 60’ RV camping site with 50amp hook-up and water.

Vendors are welcome for a $325 fee.

The State of Illinois and the Department of Natural Resources owns and administers the 1,600 acre World Shooting and Recreational Complex (WSRC). The site is located in scenic Southern Illinois near the City of Sparta, close to three airports and less than 50 miles from three metropolitan area including St. Louis, MO. Visitors have access to a variety of amenities from quaint local restaurants and shops to the bustling activities of the St. Louis area.

All questions regarding the Friendly Fire BBQ Competition can be forwarded to Monica Brackman, Executive Director, World Shooting and Recreational Complex, Monica.Brackman@illinois.gov, or (618) 295-2700.

