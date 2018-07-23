ALTON – A GoFundMe has been launched to assist with funeral arrangements for Katie Bunt, a 22-year-old woman who was tragically run down by a vehicle in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

Bunt was described by friends and family as someone who put other people first, especially her family, friends and cats. A makeshift memorial at the site of her untimely and tragic demise is decorated with some of her favorite things from her short life – Hula hoops, Hello Kitty and purple balloons. Friends and family congregated near that makeshift memorial Sunday afternoon to commiserate and share stories of the young woman, described by close friends as being a “cute hippie,” and “the literal life of the party.”

Since the young woman did not have life insurance, the cost of her passing will be burdened by the family. Crystal Butler, of East Alton, who created the GoFundMe said in the page's description Bunt was “loved by many and hated by few,” adding a simple donation of $5 would assist the family with their unexpected and tragic loss. See the GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/going-home-for-katie-bunt

As of just before 1 p.m. Monday, the site had $3,065 toward an $8,000 goal, which has been raised by 104 people since its posting Monday. It has also been shared more than 3,000 times on social media.

In comments on the page, Butler said she was asked by the family to create the page, adding the money will go directly to Bunt's surviving sister and mother. This comment was posted after a potential donor asked for proof the page was not created “by some random person.”

Bunt was killed after being run down by a vehicle on Belle Street, near the parking lot behind Danny's Lounge Sunday night. A video being shared across Facebook seems to show the incident occurring following what appears to be an altercation involving the vehicle's driver and several people near that location. The family, however, is asking people avoid sharing that video on social media, as it adds to their already astronomical grief being experienced in such a public fashion.

Another young woman was injured as a result of that car, and another man who claimed to have taken said video said he was struck by the vehicle as well. A suspect in the incident was taken into custody, and is said by authorities to be a Bethalto man. Charges are expected to be released Monday or Tuesday regarding the incident.

Funeral arrangements have not been made at this time for Bunt.

