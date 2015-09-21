BELLEVILLE - April Friedman, RT(R)(M), CN-BI, and Terri Hundelt, RN, CN-BN, both of Memorial’s Breast Health Center of Excellence, have been recognized as Certified Breast Patient Navigators by the National Consortium of Breast Centers. This distinguished honor represents a commitment by Memorial to offer the highest level of quality breast health care navigation to patients.

According to the National Consortium of Breast Centers, certification reflects an individual’s achievement beyond licensure requirements and a basic level of knowledge. It exhibits dedication to validating a specific set of skills to provide enhanced care and services for patients and clients through advanced competency. A navigator must not only be familiar with existing standards of care, but must also be aware of new advances in technology. It is no longer enough to navigate patients at a single point in time. Feeling secure and supported throughout the journey with different doctors, providers of care, appointments and questions to be answered are important aspects of reducing anxiety, increasing compliance with recommendations, and ultimately enabling a patient to make treatment decisions.

A passing score of 80 percent is required on the competency exam in order to be certified in accordance with the requirements for certification eligibility. This certification is valid for one year and requires continuing education each year in order to remain certified.

At Memorial’s Breast Health Center of Excellence, we believe every woman deserves the best breast care possible. From 3D mammography to latest biopsy and surgical procedures, we provide comprehensive, compassionate care using the latest medical technology. For more information about the Breast Health Center at Memorial, visit www.memorialbreasthealthcenter.com.

