SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 72, WARDSVILLE, MO., BLAIR OAKS 63: In a shootout held at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, East St. Louis jumped out early to take the lead and never looked back in defeating Blair Oaks of Wardsville, Mo., just outside of Jefferson City.

The Flyers led after the first quarter 18-10, then took a 34-25 advantage at halftime, expanded it to 54-39 after three quarters, with the Falcons outscoring East Side in the fourth quarter 24-18.

Christian Jones was the Flyers' leading scorer with 20 points, while Macaleab Rich added 15 points, Demarion Brown had 10 points, Robert McCline scored nine points, Howard Canslor had six points and Mackenly Falconer, Jaden Hale and Amori Johnson all had four points each.

East Side is now 7-1 on the season.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 49, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 37: In a Gateway Metro Conference matchup at Maryville, McGivney broke out to a seven-point halftime lead, then expanded on it to defeat the Lions.

Maryville and the Griffins were tied 8-8 after the first quarter, with McGivney going on to a 24-17 lead at halftime, then expanded it to 36-27 after three quarters, then outscored the Lions 13-10 in the final quarter to take the win.

Jack Rodgers led McGivney with 16 points, while Gabe Smith added on 12 points, Evan Schrage had eight points, Ashton Mersinger came up with five points, Darren Luchetti scored four points and Jacob Huber had three points.

The Griffins improved to 6-1, while Maryville is now 2-3.

In other games that were played on Saturday, Springfield defeated Alton 55-27, Chatham Glenwood won over Highland 48-39 and Breese Central defeated Marquette Catholic 55-46.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NOKOMIS SHOOTOUT

WILLIAMSVILLE 43, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 16: In the opening game of the Nokomis Shootout on Saturday morning, WIlliamsville led all the way in gaining a win over Southwestern.

The Bullets held leads of 17-2, 24-7 and 39-12 after the first three quarters, and tied the fourth quarter with the Piasa Birds 4-4.

Gracie Darr led Southwestern with six points, while Addie Green had four points and both Tristyn Ditterline and Hannah Nixon both had three points each.

The Birds are now 2-5 for the season.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 46, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 40: Milla Legette led EAWR with 16 points, while Emily Johnson added 13 points to help the Oilers take the win at Gibault.

Makayla Quigley added four points for EAWR, while Ocean Bland, Amelia Plumb and Lily Tretter all had two points and Jordan Ealey scored a single point.

The Oilers are now 4-6, while the Hawks drop to 4-5.

HIGHLAND 46, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 33: Highland had three players in double figures as the Bulldogs won on the road over Glenwood.

Abby Huelsman led Highland with 13 points, while Abby Schultz had 11 points, Grace Wilke came up with 10 points, Larissa Taylor added seven points and Addison Crask had five points.

The Bulldogs are now 4-8 with their win over the Titans.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 49, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 13: McGivney led wire-to-wire in recording their Gateway Metro Conference win at Maryville.

The Griffins held leads of 16-7, 34-12 and 43-13 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Lions 6-0 in the final quarter.

Charlize Luehmann led McGivney with 17 points, while Alexis Bond added eight points, Julia Stobie came up with seven points, Sami Oller had five points, Mary Harkins and Emma Martinez had four points apiece and both Claire Stanhaus and Libby Telthorst scored two points each.

The Griffins are now 6-2 on the season, while Maryville goes to 3-2.

JERSEY 42, CARROLLTON 31: Jersey led all the way through in getting a road win at Carrolton.

The Panthers led after the first quarter 14-10, then took a 23-21 lead into the locker rooms at halftime, led after the third quarter 27-21 and outscored the Hawks 15-10 in the final quarter.

Tessa Crawford was once again Jersey's leading scorer, netting 19 points, while Carly Daniels added seven points, both Elise Noble and Bria Tuttle had six points each and Kari Krueger and Avery Reeder had four points each.

The Panthers are now 4-6, while Carrolton is now 7-4.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

O'FALLON 55, ALTON 23: O'Fallon held Alton to single digits for the first three quarters in going on to a Southwestern Conference win at the Redbirds Nest.

The Panthers led all the way throughout, holding leads of 12-2. 31-7 and 49-9 after the first three quarters, but the Redbirds did outscore O'Fallon in the fourth quarter 14-6.

Byron Stampley led Alton with 12 points, with Ihzel Brown adding seven points and Alex Macias scoring four points.

The Panthers were led by Caleb Burton's 14 points, while Jalen Smith scoring 10 points, Donnie Whitfield had eight points, Rini Harris scored six points, Peyton Mueller had five points, Tre Gilliam and Eaton Smith each scored four points and Tyler Lunning and Kaleb Randolph both scored two points apiece.

O'Fallon advances to 8-0, while the Redbirds are now 0-6.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 50, GILLESPIE 46: In a tight, see-saw game, Southwestern held off Gillespie at home to take the win.

The Miners held an 11-7 lead after the first quarter, then led 20-17 at halftime, with the Piasa Birds going ahead after three quarters 30-29, outscoring Gillespie 20-17 to take the win.

Carson Cooley led the way for Southwestern with 20 points, while Ian Brantley added 13 points, Rocky Darr scores six points, Lane Gage had three points and Hank Bouillon, Collin Robinson, Quinten Strohbeck and David Watkins all had two points each.

The Birds are now 3-3, while the Miners fall to 0-4.

GRANITE CITY 63, BELLEVILLE WEST 49: Marc-Kell Campbell had a big game for Granite with 29 points as the Warriors defeated West at Memorial Gym.

Granite City led all the way, with advantages of 19-2, 25-11 and 41-27 after the first three quarters, with both teams tying the fourth quarter 22-22.

Along with Campbell's big game, the Warriors got 14 points from Tyrek Thomas, 13 points from Mark Yarborough, four points from Tyrese Grose and three points from Trevon Bond.

Granite is now 4-3, while the Maroons are now 3-5.

EAST ST. LOUIS 61, COLLINSVILLE 55: In an early season Southwestern Conference meeting, East St. Louis got a one-two punch from Christian Jones and Macaleab Rich to help defeat Collinsville at East Side's gym.

Jones led the Flyers with 20 points, with Rich adding 16 points, Jaden Hale added seven points, Demarion Brown and Amori Johnson both had six points each and Howard Canslor and Daveon Hawkins had three points apiece.

The Kahoks were led by Devin Davis' 15 points, while Dayton Horras had 10 points, Nick Horras had nine points, Adam Rimar and Tray Swygeart both had six points each, Deante Franklin had five points and Matt Clark had four points.

East Side improves to 6-1, while Collinsville goes to 3-3.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 67, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 60: Metro-East jumped to a big lead after the first quarter, and led all the way as the Knights won on the road at Gibault.

Metro-East led after one quarter 24-14, then took a 38-29 lead at halftime and held the lead after three quarters at 58-48. The Hawks outscored the Knights 12-9 in the final period, but couldn't catch Metro-East.

T.J. Harris and Jaeden Rush led the way for the Knights with 17 points each, while Devan Rush scored 13 points, Rodrick Holmes had nine points, Jeremiah Neal had seven points and Lumpkins and Sean Tyus each had two points apiece.

Metro-East is now 5-3 on the season, while Gibault goes to 4-2.

On the final day of the White Hall North Greene Spartan Classic, Greenfield Northwestern won the championship game with a 44-30 win over Hardin Calhoun/Brussels, while third place went to Barry Western over the hosts 55-43. Pleasant Hill finished fifth after being forced to withdraw due to a flu and COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

The Tigers' Brady and Dylan Pembrook, along with Jimmy Stewart, were named to the All-Tournament team, as were two players from the Warriors, Brody Castleton and Bryce Eilerman, and two players from the Cougars, Ethan Dixon and Mason Smith. The Spartans' Garrett Hazelwonder was also named to the team.

In other games played on Friday night, Belleville East defeated Edwardsville 54-39, Marissa-Coulterville got past Valmeyer 65-46 and Triad won a Mississippi Valley Conference game over Civic Memorial 58-23. Two other games --- Carlinville at Staunton and Highland at Jersey --- were postponed due to the storms and tornado warnings in the Metro-East area.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 36, PITTSFIELD-GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 26: In a game postponed from Thursday, then delayed for 90 minutes due to the tornado warnings in the area on Friday night, and after a triple-overtime junior varsity contest, Calhoun-Brussels came back from a first quarter deficit to win over Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry at Voshall Gym in Pittsfield.

The Saukees led after the first quarter 9-5, but the Warriors led at halftime 17-14 and after the third quarter 25-17, outscoring PGP in the final quarter 11-9 to take the win.

Ella Sievers led Calhoun with 14 points, while Jaelyn Hill added 10 points, Kate Zipprich had six points, Audrey Gilman had four points and Maddie Buchanan had two points.

The Warriors are now 4-2 on the season.

