Friday/Saturday Sports Roundup
SATURDAY, APRIL 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP
BOYS SOCCER
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
STAUNTON 2, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 2: Drake Rantanen and Matthew Sievers both struck in each half as Staunton earned a point on the road at Springfield Lutheran.
Reece Butcher had a brace (two goals) for the Crusaders, while Adam Overby and Hunter Rantanen assisted on the Bulldog goals. Max Fairman had four saves in goal for Staunton in getting the result.
The Bulldogs are now 2-4-1 on the season.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, APRIL 2-3 SPORTS SCOREBOARD
FOOTBALL
Freeburg 35, Marquette Catholic 14
Cahokia 20, Carbondale 19
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 41, Nashville 26
EIGHT-MAN
Pawnee 46, Metro-East Lutheran 7
BOYS SOCCER
(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)
Springfield Lutheran 2, Staunton 2
Pana 1, Roxana 0
Alton 0, Triad 4
Collinsville 4, Belleville East 3
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Civic Memorial 26-25-25, Roxana 28-16-17
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
2021 FINAL FOUR AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM, INDIANAPOLIS
NATIONAL SEMIFINALS
(1) Baylor 78, (2) Houston 59
(1) Gonzaga 93, (11) UCLA 90 (OT)
NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
2021 FINAL FOUR AT ALAMODOME, SAN ANTONIO
NATIONAL SEMIFINALS
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
(1) Stanford 66, (1) South Carolina 65
(3) Arizona 69, (3) Connecticut 59
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati Reds 9, St. Louis Cardinals 6
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Colorado Avalanche 3, St. Louis Blues 2
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Colorado Avalanche 2, St. Louis Blues 1
If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.
More like this: