SATURDAY, APRIL 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

STAUNTON 2, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 2: Drake Rantanen and Matthew Sievers both struck in each half as Staunton earned a point on the road at Springfield Lutheran.

Reece Butcher had a brace (two goals) for the Crusaders, while Adam Overby and Hunter Rantanen assisted on the Bulldog goals. Max Fairman had four saves in goal for Staunton in getting the result.

The Bulldogs are now 2-4-1 on the season.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, APRIL 2-3 SPORTS SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL

Freeburg 35, Marquette Catholic 14

Cahokia 20, Carbondale 19

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 41, Nashville 26

EIGHT-MAN

Pawnee 46, Metro-East Lutheran 7

BOYS SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

Springfield Lutheran 2, Staunton 2

Pana 1, Roxana 0

Alton 0, Triad 4

Collinsville 4, Belleville East 3

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Civic Memorial 26-25-25, Roxana 28-16-17

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

2021 FINAL FOUR AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM, INDIANAPOLIS

NATIONAL SEMIFINALS

(1) Baylor 78, (2) Houston 59

(1) Gonzaga 93, (11) UCLA 90 (OT)

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

2021 FINAL FOUR AT ALAMODOME, SAN ANTONIO

NATIONAL SEMIFINALS

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

(1) Stanford 66, (1) South Carolina 65

(3) Arizona 69, (3) Connecticut 59

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati Reds 9, St. Louis Cardinals 6

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Colorado Avalanche 3, St. Louis Blues 2

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Colorado Avalanche 2, St. Louis Blues 1

