GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In results from the Edwardsville Tiger Classic tournament, played at both Lincoln and Liberty Middle Schools, Columbia won over O'Fallon 25-21, 14-25, 15-11, while the Tigers defeated Orion 25-11, 22-25, 15-11, and in the fifth place semifinals, defeated Dunlap 25-20, 15-25, 15-10, but fell to Mascoutah in the fifth place match 25-19, 25-19.

The Tigers are now 4-3 on the season.

In a match played Saturday evening, Lily Covert had 12 digs for Marquette Catholic in a 25-13, 25-12 loss to Carrollton at the Hawks' gym. Carrollton is now 7-1, while the Explorers go to 2-7.

In a tournament at Carbondale, Highland won two of three matches on the day, defeating Madison 25-7, 25-8, losing to DuQuoin 25-22, 26-24, but bouncing back to defeat Herrin 25-18, 25-22. The Bulldogs are now 5-1 on the campaign.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

In another game played at Rockwood Lafayette, Edwardsville won over St Louis Rosati-Kain Catholic 2-0. The Tigers are currently 2-1 in the new season.

FOOTBALL

JACKSON, MO. 49, CAHOKIA 26: In the first game of a doubleheader played at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis, Jackson took a 42-21 halftime lead on its way to a win over Cahokia.

Quarterback Zion Taylor threw three touchdown passes, twice to Omar Mims, Jr. from 75 and 88 yards, and 33 yards to Hartles Holman, and also ran in from three yards out. Taylor was 27-of-39 passing for 428 yards, and also ran for 38 yards, while Holman caught eight balls for 104 yards and his touchdown, while Mims had three catches for 179 yards and two scores.

Both the Comanches and Indians are 1-1 for the season.

