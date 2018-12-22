SEE CHRIS RHODES PHOTO GALLERY:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 55, ROXANA 50: Bryce Zupan scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second half as the Eagles won their second straight game, holding off the Shells at CM’s gym.

Travis Hilligoss added 14 points to help CM in their victory, while Gavin Huffman led Roxana with 15 points and Andrew Beckman chipped in 11.

The Eagles are now 2-8 on the season, while Roxana fell to 5-5.

COLLINSVILLE 69, SPRINGFIELD 47: Ray’Sean Taylor was the leading scorer for the Kahoks, as he hit for 21 points, while Marshall Harrison added 14 and Cawhan Smith had 11 in Collinsville’s win over the Senators.

Shane Miller led Springfield with 16 points and Zaire Miller added nine.

Collinsville goes into its holiday tournament with a 10-2 mark, while Springfield falls to 2-3.

WRESTLING

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN DEFEATS RED BUD, LOSES TO CENTRALIA: The Metro-East Lutheran wrestling team split a pair of dual meets on Friday night, shutting out Red Bud 42-0, but losing to Centralia 36-30.

Against the Musketeers, all but one on the bouts were won by freshmen wrestlers, with the lone exception being sophomore Jakob Schroeder at the 126-pound weight class. Schroeder scored a pin over Red Bud’s Hunter Johnson at 2:46 for his win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Grace Graves at 145 and Chad Grey at 170 also had pinfalls for the Knights.

Against Centralia, the biggest Metro-East highlight was Collin Jose’s pin over the Orphans’ Michael Jones at the 120 weight class.

The Knights have a 3-8 record in dual meets and will wrestle in the Carterville Holiday Duals Dec. 30 in Carterville.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Greenville 66, East Alton-Wood River 31

Civic Memorial 55, Roxana 50

Collinsville 69, Springfield 47

Highland 55, Triad 21

Alton 53, Chatham Glenwood 40

Carbondale 55, Granite City 42

Hillsboro 52, Father McGivney Catholic 24

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 57, Hardin Calhoun 47

WRESTLING

Metro-East Lutheran 42, Red Bud 0

Centralia 36, Metro-East Lutheran 30

If you have a Sports Roundup/Scoreboard item e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com or text him at 618-623-5930.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: