FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 55, O’FALLON 49: In a Southwestern Conference game during the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout, E.J. Liddell led the Maroons with 17 points, while Keith Randolph, Jr. added 13 in West’s win over the host Panthers.

Drew Tebbe led O’Fallon with 14 points, and Shaun Riley II added 10.

The Maroons up their mark to 22-1, while the Panthers are now 7-14.

BRUSSELS 48, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 40: Darren Klaas led Brussels with 15 points, and both Andrew Robeen and Clayton Stephens had six each as the Raiders held off EAWR at home.

Brussels is now 10-8 on the season, while the Oilers fall to 8-17.

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 71, VALMEYER 34: Blake Steinwagner led the Meteors with 19 points, Sebation Ivory-Greer had 16 points, and Logan Jones scored 12 in Marissa’s home win over Valmeyer.

Jacob Rowald led the Pirates with 10 points, while Philip Reinhardt added eight.

The Meteors are now 19-2, while Valmeyer goes to 8-16.

VANDALIA 50, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 47: Sophomore forward Addis Moore led the way for the Piasa Birds once again, scoring 16 points while E.J. Kahl added 12 in Southwestern’s loss at home to Vandalia.

The Vandals are now 16-7 on the year, while the Birds fell to 9-14.

TRIAD 75, WATERLOO 53: Michael Tentis led Triad with 19 points, while Jonah Ogden had 12 and Drew Straub had 11 in the Knights’ road win at Waterloo.

Tre Wahlig led the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Jake Wade had 10.

Triad is now 9-14 on the year, while Waterloo dropped to 7-19.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 69, JERSEY 67: Bryce Zupan led the way for CM with 29 points, Jacob Coleman added 16 and Travis Hilligoss had 14 as the Eagles got past Jersey at home.

Alex Srebel led the Panthers with 16 points, Tucker Shalley had 15 points, David Rogers scored 12, and both Kurt Hall and Matthew Jackson had 10 each.

CM upped its record to 8-17, while Jersey is now 10-15.

COLLINSVILLE 76, SPRINGFIELD LANPHIER 59: In another game in the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout, Ray’Sean Taylor led the way for Collinsville with 31 points, Marshall Harrison added 18 and Cawhan Smith had 10 points as the Kahoks defeated Lanphier.

Larry Hemingway led the Lions with 35 points, while Karl Wright added eight.

The Kahoks improved to 21-3 on the season.

HARDIN CALHOUN 63, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 40: Drew Baalman led Calhoun with 26 points, Ben Eberlin had 16 points and Corey Nelson added 10 in the Warriors win at North Greene.

Collin Van Meter led the Spartans with 11 points, while Keaton Brown had nine.

Calhoun is now 13-6, while North Greene falls to 9-14.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 49, EAGLE RIDGE CHRISTIAN (CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO.) 29: Tommy Kunz led the Warriors with 14 points, Jonah Schell had 11 and Noah Scroggins had 10 as MVCS won their regular season finale at home against Eagle Ridge.

Seth Perry led Eagle Ridge with nine points.

The Warriors conclude their regular season at 12-12 and will play in the Mid-American Conference tournament this week at Maryville Christian.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LEBANON 60, VALMEYER 23: The Reinneck twins led the way for Lebanon once again, as Emily Reinneck had 20 points and Abigail added 13 in the Greyhounds win over Valmeyer.

Tinleigh Jakimauskas led the Pirates with 16 points, while Ariana Gibbs added four.

Lebanon is now 19-11 on the year, while Valmeyer falls to 2-22.

EAGLE RIDGE CHRISTIAN (CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO.) 49. MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 30: Rachel Gaworski and Ashtyn Wright each had 12 points as MVCS closed out their regular season with a loss to Eagle Ridge.

Jaci Crank led the visitors with 16 points.

The Warriors conclude their regular season at 12-5, and will play in the Mid-American Conference tournament this week at Maryville Christian.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 58, HARDIN CALHOUN 43: Sophie Lorton led Calhoun with 15 points, while Colleen Schumann and Emily Clowers each added 10 as the Warriors lost at Routt.

Bella McCartney led the Rockets with 23 points, Rachel Ely added 12 and Kirsten Huffman had 10

Calhoun is now 9-18 and finishes the regular season Saturday at Litchfield.

