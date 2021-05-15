FRIDAY, MAY 14 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 15, JERSEY 7: McGivney hit three home runs on the day in going on to a win over Jersey at Griffins Field.

Gabe Smith had three hits and four RBIs for the Griffins, including a home run, while Jacob McKee and A.J. Sutberry also had three hits each, Austin Callovini had two hits and drove in three runs, Matthew Gierer had two hits and a RBI, Drew Sowerwine had a three run homer and Jackson Rodgers hit a two run homer.

Daniel Gierer had four strikeouts on the mound, while Clayton Hopfinger fanned two.

The Griffins are now 16-4, while the Panthers go to 8-9.

EDWARDSVILLE 12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3

Edwardsville's boys rolled by Civic Memorial at CM on Friday afternoon 12-3.

The Tigers returned to action against Alton at Alton High School Park Saturday morning. Photos, story to come from that action.

COLLINSVILLE 16-20, EAST ST. LOUIS 1-5: Collinsville scored all of its first game runs in the opening three innings and did the same in the second game, scoring 11 runs in the first in going on to a doubleheader sweep of East St. Louis at Vergil Fletcher Field.

In the opener, Parker Conley had two hits and three RBIs for the Kahoks, while Nick Palmisano had two hits and a RBI, Jackson Parrill had two hits and Ryker Cain, Chris Thilman and Kyle Moore also drove home runs.

Trent Moad struck out five on the mound in the first game.

In the nightcap, both Rolondo Colon and Palmisano had two hits and four RBIs, with Palmisano also hitting a home run, Moad had two hits and drove home a pair of runs and Brennan Jones, Parrill and Drew Stroud also had RBIs.

Moore struck out six on the mound, while Logan Fairfield fanned three.

The Kahoks are now 6-16, while the Flyers drop to 0-8.

GRANITE CITY 6, BELLEVILLE WEST 5 (8 innings): After West tied the game in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, Granite scored in the top of the eighth to take the win at West's Park.

Brendan McKechan and Mason Roehr both had two hits for the Warrriors. Mason McMurray and Kile Ridenour both had RBIs.

Caden Hibbits struck out six while on the mound.

Granite is now 9-8, while the Maroons fall to 12-7.

DUPO 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10: EAWR had a five run third inning, but Dupo scored six in the top of the third and three more in the fifth to go on to the win at Norris Dorsey Field.

Gary Shemonia had a big day at the plate for the Oilers, getting four hits and five RBIs, including a home run, while Kenny Beachum also had four hits, Tyler Robinson had two hits and a RBI, Julian Marshall picked up a pair of hits and Clayton McCauley, Carson Reef and Nick Kelsay all had RBIs.

Beachum struck our five on the mound, while Lucas Moore fanned three.

The Tigers are now 2-8, while EAWR goes to 1-15.

GILLESPIE 18, HARDIN CALHOUN 2: Gillespie scored 11 runs in the first inning, then tacked on five more in the second in going on to a home win over Calhoun.

Grant Gilman had a hit and a RBI for the Warriors, while both Kaden Baalman and Luke Wickenhauser had the only other hits on the day. Four Calhoun pitchers had one strikeout each.

The Miners are now 10-6, while the Warriors fall to 1-8.

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 21, BRUSSELS 0: Jersey scored 10 runs in the first, two in the second and nine in the third in going on to a win at home over Brussels.

Caroline Gibson had three hits and five RBIs for the Panthers, including a home run, while Emma Plasmeier had two hits and five RBIs, including a three run homer, Shelby Koenig had two hits, including a two run shot, and four RBIs, Claire Beemer had two hits and also drove in a run, Ashlyn Brown had two RBIs and Sydney Gillis, Ryleigh Jones, Grace Myers and Karli Talley all drove in runs.

Koenig again went the distance in the circle, allowing one hit and striking out seven Raider batters.

The Panthers are now 10-5 on the year.

GILLESPIE 5, HARDIN CALHOUN 1: A four run sixth inning iced the game for Gillespie in their win over visiting Calhoun.

Kylie Angel had a hit and the Warriors' only RBI, while Lucy Kallal had the other hit on the day.

Angel tossed a complete game in the circle, striking out nine Miner batters.

Calhoun is now 7-5 on the season.

CARLINVILLE 11, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 2: Carlinville scored in every inning but the first, plating six in third and two in the fourth in going on to a home win over North Greene at Loveless Park.

Alexis Norwood and Karly Tipps both had two hits and a RBI for the Cavaliers, while Catie Sims and Bella Hanner had two hits apiece, Morgan Broaddus drove in a pair of runs and Olivia Kunz, Emma Walker and Emma Gansz also had RBIs.

Cami Hurt and Kourtney Woolsey had the only two Spartan hits, with Hurt driving in a run.

Sims went all the way in the circle for Carlinville, striking out 10, while Woolsey struck out four for North Greene and Britney Davidson fanned three.

The Cavvies are now 1-7 on the year.

ALTON 6, BELLEVILLE WEST 2: A four-run sixth was the difference for Alton in going on to their Southwestern Conference home win over West.

Alyson Haegele had two hits and a RBI for the Redbirds, while Olivia Ducey had a pair of hits, Audrey Evola and Emma Kiger both drove home two runs each and Alissa Sauls also had a RBI.

Haegele went all the way in the circle, fanning eight.

The Redbirds improve to 8-7, while the Maroons fall to 8-9.

In other games played, Belleville East won at Civic Memorial 16-8 and New Athens defeated Father McGivney Catholic 11-0.

Also, in a wrestling meet held Friday at the Redbirds Nest, Alton won over Collinsville 59-22.

