FRIDAY, APRIL 9 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

ROXANA 28, STAUNTON 6: Braeden Wells scored three touchdowns, and Roxana took advantage of Staunton turnovers in going on to the South Central Conference win at Charlie Raich Field.

Wells scored on runs of four and 23 yards, in addition to a third touchdown, while Evan Wells scored the other Shell touchdown from one yard out.

The only Bulldog touchdown came on a five-yard run by Noah Partridge, with the conversion kick being blocked.

Roxana is now 2-2, while Staunton drops to 0-4.

TRIAD 35, GRANITE CITY 14: In the quarterfinals of the Mississippi Valley Conference Bowl Series tournament, Gino Riggar ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns, while Josh Edison ran for 59 yards and two scores, as Triad won over Granite City at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field.

Edison ran for scores of 23 and 15 yards, with Riggar having touchdown runs of 31 and 17 yards, The other Knight touchdown came from a 25-yard pass play from Devin WIlkins to Juliano Cigliana.

The Warriors touchdowns came from a 17-yard pass from Sebastian Turner to Kayshawn White and a 60-yard run by Brandon Rogers.

Triad is now 4-0, while Granite goes to 0-4.

CARLINVILLE 39, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 13: Blake Funk ran 11 times for 68 yards, while Gavin Day had 12 carries for 48 yards, and also caught five passes for 144 yards in Southwestern's South Central Conference loss at Carlinville.

Jacob Fisher ran six times for 38 yards, while Sam Wolff was six-of-13 passing for 143 yards for the Piasa Birds.

Both Southwestern and the Cavaliers are now 3-1 for the season.

MASCOUTAH 35, JERSEY 6: Grant Thuer ran 14 times for 45 yards and Jersey's only touchdown, while Edward Roberts ran five time for 56 yards and Logan Schultz ran 15 times for 38 yards in the Panthers MVC quarterfinal loss at Mascoutah.

Chase Hanson ran for two touchdowns of 12 and 33 yards and threw for three other scores, two to Aiden Jones from 72 and 15 yards out, and connected with Shawn Kendrick from 14 yards out for another touchdown for the Indians.

Thuer ran in from two yards out late to give Jersey its only touchdown on the night.

Mascoutah is now 3-1, while the Panthers are 1-3.

HIGHLAND 34, CIVIC MEMORIAL 27: Liam Gallagher's 61-yard kickoff return for a touchdown 30 seconds from full time gave Highland a thrilling win in the quarterfinals of the MVC tournament at CM.

Article continues after sponsor message

Quarterback Breyer Arview had just tied the game at 27-27 with a one-yard run, but missed the convert, setting up Gallagher's heroics.

Logan Chandler had three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, coming on runs of eight, nine and 47 yards, while Miguel Gonzalez had a one-yard run for a touchdown for the Eagles.

Both Highland and CM are now 2-2 for the season.

BOYS SOCCER

TRIAD 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Jake Ellis, Gibson Hunt, Eli Kraabel and Tobey Suter all had strikes as Triad got the full three points over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Jake Stewart had two assists for the Knights, while Trent Cissel and Ellis also assisted. David DuPont made four saves in goal for Triad.

The Knights are now 13-2-0, while the Explorers drop to 4-5-4.

HILLSBORO 3, CARLINVILLE 0: Will Christian had a brace (two goals), while Adison Pollard also scored in Hillsboro's home win over visiting Carlinville.

Ethan Lentz had the only assist for the Hilltoppers, while Shaw Riggs had 16 saves in goal to record the clean sheet. Zaiden Reese had nine saves for the Cavaliers.

Hillsboro is now 5-1-0 on the year, while Carlinville falls to 8-3-0.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

Marquette Catholic 1, Triad 4

Hillsboro 3, Carlinville 0

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1, Collinsville 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 9, Minnesota Wild 1

