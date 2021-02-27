FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 52, BUNKER HILL 32: East Alton-Wood River opened up a 10-point halftime lead and went on to defeat Bunker Hill at EAWR Memorial Gym.

The Oilers had a 21-12 first quarter lead, then led at the half 32-22, breaking it open in the third to lead 42-26, then outscored the Minutemen 10-6 in the final quarter to win.

Evan Merritt led EAWR with 19 points, while Antonio Hardin came up with 14 points, Ahmad Allen and Marcus O'Dell had six points each, Seth Slayden had three points and both Ryan Dawson and Andrew Oliger scored two points each.

The Oilers are now 6-5, while Bunker Hill goes to 4-3.

GILLESPIE 55, STAUNTON 41: Staunton held a five-point lead at three quarter time, but Gillespie rallied in the fourth period to win the South Central Conference game at Gillespie's gym.

The Miners held a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Bulldogs came back to take the lead 17-14 at the interval, then led 31-26 after three. Gillespie rallied to outscore Staunton 29-10 in the final quarter to take the win.

Cayden Silvester led the Bulldogs with 17 points, while Frank Goss had 15 points, Jacob Futrell had six points, Braden Buffington hit for four points, Sam Best had three points and Cole Sternickle had two points.

The Miners improved to 3-6, while Staunton fell to 1-7.

GREENVILLE 47, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 39: Southwestern rallied in the third quarter to come within two points, but Greenville held off the Piasa Birds to take the win at Southwestern's gym.

The Comets took an 11-9 lead after one quarter, then extended it to 22-15 at halftime, but Southwestern rallied to trim Greenville's lead to 35-33 after three quarters. The Comets then outscored the Birds 12-6 in the final quarter for the final score.

Addis Moore again led Southwestern, this time with 11 points, while Charlie Darr scored nine points, Carson Cooley came up with eight points, Cale Schuchman had five points, Hank Bouillon had three points, Lane Gage scored two points and Brady Salzman had one point.

Greenville improves to 7-2, while the Birds are now 3-5.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 65, GRANITE CITY 54L Mater Dei held off a strong challenge from Granite City to take the win on the road at Memorial Gym.

The Warriors held a 14-11 lead after the first quarter, and also led at halftime 20-19. The Knights came back in the third quarter to take a 39-30 lead, then outscored Granite 26-24 to get the win.

Tyler Jasper led Mater Dei with 14 points, while Carson Loepker added 11 points, Cam Kreke had 10 points, Alden Moss scored nine points, Jacob Patton had seven points, Parker Johnson had six, Dalton Markus three, Mitchell Haake and Cole Peppenhorst two each and Jayce Napovanice had a single point.

The Warriors were led by Damon Smith, who had 18 points, followed by Marcus Pepper, who had 17 points, with Maurion Baker adding 13 points and both Brian Hines and Victor McGill had four points each.

The Knights remain undefeated at 6-0, while Granite City is now 4-2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 60, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 38: Marquette broke out to an early lead, held off a COR rally and won going away at Marquette Family Arena.

The Explorers took a 14-6 lead after one quarter, then extended the advantage to 34-19 at halftime. The Silver Stallions rallied in the third to cut the deficit to 42-35, but Marquette outscored COR 18-3 in the final quarter to go on to the win.

Jillian Nelson led the way for the Explorers with 18 points, while Kamryn Fandrey had 15 points, Abby Williams scored 14 points, Claire Rodgers had six points, Hayley Moore came up with four points, Payton Patterson scored two and Kiley Kirchner had one point.

Marquette improves to 4-1 on the year.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 46, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 36: Metro-East broke open a close game in the fourth quarter by outscoring Maryville Christian 12-2 in going om to a road win.

The Lions led after the first quarter 10-9, but the Knights came back to take a 23-20 halftime lead. The teams were level 34-34 at three quarter time, but Metro-East outscored Maryville to go on to the road win.

Emma Daniel led the Knights with 23 points, while both Chloe Langendorf and Caitlin Reynolds each had 10 points and Morgan Ashauer, Sarah Huber and Peyton Ashauer all had two points.

Metro-East is now 2-3 on the year, while Maryville goes to 0-3.

ROXANA 45, CARLINVILLE 33; Roxana broke open a close game in the second half by outscoring Carlinville 23-12 in picking up a SCC win at Carlinville's Big House.

The Shells led all the way through, having a 12-10 lead after the first quarter, then seeing the Cavaliers cut it to 22-21 at the interval. Roxana then took a 32-26 lead at three quarter time, then outscored Carlinville 13-7 in the fourth to get the win.

Lexi Ryan led three Shells' players in double figures with 13 points, with Alyssa Luck hitting for 12 points, Olivia Mouser had 11 points, Abbie Gehrs had six points and Macie Lucas scored three points.

Gracie Reels once again led the Cavvies with eight points, while Jill Slayton scored six points, Maycee Gall, Addi Paul and Lillie Reels all had five points and Karly Tipps and Madison Wieties both had two points.

Roxana advances to 3-4, while Carlinville goes to 5-4.

GILLESPIE 46, STAUNTON 22: Gillespie jumped out to an early advantage, and never trailed in defeating host Staunton in an SCC game.

The Miners held leads of 16-5, 22-10 and 34-18 after each quarter, then won the fourth quarter 12-4 in taking the win.

Keaton Link led Gillespie with 16 points, while Shelby Taylor had 13 points, Grace Bertolino scored six points, Madison Niemieyer had four points, Mikala Hayes had three points and both Hannah Barrett and Regan Bussmann had two points each.

Haris Legendre led the Bulldogs with 11 points, while Kennedy Legendre had six points, Caidy Tuetken four and Brooke Kinder had a single point.

The Miners are now 4-5, while Staunton goes to 1-7.

