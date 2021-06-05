FRIDAY, JUNE 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 13, MULBERRY GROVE 1: At Griffins Field, McGivney scored eight in the second and five in the third in eliminating Mulberry Grove in a Class 1A regional semifinal.

Matthew Gierer had a three-run homer for the Griffins, while Gable Smith had two hits and an RBI and a total of seven different players all had an RBI.

Drew Sowerwine struck out eight Aces batsmen, while Clayton Hopfinger fanned two.

McGivney is now 25-6 and will host Metro-East Lutheran in Monday's regional final at 4:30 p.m.

BELLEVILLE WEST 6, ALTON 5: In a Class 4A regional semifinal, West nipped Alton at the Maroon's park to advance to the final at Edwardsville Monday afternoon.

Owen Dunham had two hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, while Jackson Brooks had two hits and a RBI, Quentin Renfrow had a hit and drove in a run and Preston Schepers also had a RBI.

Brooks struck out nine while on the mound for Alton.

West advances with a 16-11 record, while the Redbirds conclude their season at 11-15.

GRANITE CITY 4, BELLEVILLE EAST 2: Granite City scored once in the first, twice in the third and once more in the fourth on their way to a Class 4A regional semifinal win on the road at Belleville East.

Alex Wright hat two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Kile Ridenour and Brady Smallie both had a hit and RBI and Aiden Tongay and Caden Hibbits both had hits.

Wright threw a complete game on the mound for Granite, striking out three.

The Warriors are now 13-16 and advance to Monday's final, where they will play O'Fallon, who defeated Quincy 3-0, at Blazier Field in a 4:30 p.m. start. The Lancers end their season at 17-16.

HIGHLAND 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 7: CM scored the lead run in the top of the seventh, but Highland plated two in the bottom of the inning to take a Class 3A regional win at Glik Park.

Miguel Gonzalez and Brendon Smith both had two hits and a RBI for the Eagles, while both Braden and Bryer Arview, along with Luke Parmentier and Tommy Strubhard, all had a hit and a RBI and Ian Heflin also drove in a run.

The Bulldogs are now 23-11 and move on to the final at Charleston/ CM's season ends at 14-15.

VALMEYER 10, NEW ATHENS 6: Valmeyer's five run sixth clinched the Class 1A regional win over New Athens at Whitey Herzog Field.

Jacob Rowold had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Pirates, while Jacob Kempfer had a hit and two RBIs and both Ethan Rowe-Brown and Henry Weber each had a hit and RBI.

Both Kemper and Rowold struck out a pair of batters while on the mound.

Valmeyer improves to 10-10 and plays at Steeleville, an 8-2 winner over Wayne City, in Monday's final at 4:30 p.m. The Yellowjackets are eliminated with an 8-7 record.

STAUNTON 14, CARLINVILLE 13: In a Class 2A regional semifinal at Loveless Park, both teams scored eight runs in the second, but Staunton's three runs in the first and the fifth were enough to give the Bulldogs the win.

Cayden Silvester, Kyel Favre and Frank Goss all hit homers for Staunton, with Silvester having three htis and four RBIs, Matthew SIevers had two hits and a RBI, Sam Best and Blake Miersch each had two hits, Goss drove in four runs, Favre three and both Zach and Cody Ury drove in a run each.

Carson Wiser hit a pair of homers for the Cavaliers, while Kyle Bloome, Kolton Costello and Evan Bethard also homered as part of a 10-hit attack. Wiser drove home four runs and Bloome, Costello and Bethard all drove home three.

Zach Ury struck out seven while on the mound for the Bulldogs, while Ryann Hart fanned two for Carlinvillle.

Staunton is now 11-7 and moves on to the final on Monday at Virden North Mac, an 8-2 winner over Litchfield, in a 4:30 p.m. start. The Cavvies finish the year 7-7.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 6, ODIN 1: Metro-East scored twice in the first and fifth in going on to a regional win over Odin at Martin Luther Field.

Erik Brokemeier had two hits and three RBIs for the Knights, while Ethan Reynolds had two hits and a RBI, Luke Neath also had two hits and Mike Reynolds also drove home a run.

Ethan Reynolds threw a complete game on the mound for Metro-East, striking out four.

The Knights are now 8-8 and advance to the regional final at Father McGivney Catholic on Monday.

TRIAD 9, OLNEY RICHLAND COUNTY 6: In a Class 3A regional semifinal, Triad scored three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to eliminate RIchland County at home.

Jake Radosevich and John Rea each had two hits and three RBIs for the Knights, while Drew Watts had three hits and a RBI, Gable Giacometti hit a solo homer and Brady Twyman and Frank Lerner each had a RBI.

Article continues after sponsor message

Connor Bain struck out six on the mound for Triad.

The Knights are 24-10 and move on to host Mattoon, a 1-0 winner over Effing ham, in Monday's final at 4:30 p.m.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 1, ROXANA 0: Mater Dei scored the game's only run in the fourth to eliminate Roxana in a Class 2A regional semifinal.

Austin Martin had two hits for the Shells, with Braeden Wells, Gavin Huffman and Kaleb Tinkle-Pruett having the other hits on the day.

Huffman went all the way on the mound for Roxana, fanning eight.

The Knights are now 13-10 and advance to play in the final at Free burg Monday afternoon. The Shells end their season 14-13.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 3, HARDIN CALHOUN 1: In a Class 1A regional semifinal, Northwestern scored twice in the second and once in the third to defeat Calhoun and advance.

Kaden Baal man, Colby Clark, Grant Gilman, Cade Sievers and August Skier had hits for the Warriors, while Luke Rickenbacker struck out 10 on the mound in a complete game.

The Warriors end their season 4-16, while the Tigers advance to Monday's final at home against Macon Meridian, an 8-7 winner over Gnomish.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

REGIONAL FINALS

CARLINVILLE 3, HILLSBORO 2 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): A Bougainvillea goal in the second half of extra time put the Cavaliers through to a Class 1A sectional semifinal.

Annabelle Hurling had a brace (two goals) for Carlinvillle, while Maycee Gall had the other goal, with Hayley Garcia, Jill Slayton and Marlee Whitler all assisting.

Whitler had seven saves in goal for the Cavvies, while Mitilda Mitchell came up with six stops.

Carlinvillle is now 6-4-0 and goes on to the sectional where they'll play Roxana in Tuesday's semifinals at Litchfield.

ROXANA 7, GREENVILLE 0: Kendall Kamp and Macie Lucas both had hat tricks and Olivia Mouser also struck in Roxana's win over Greenville at home in the Class 1A regional final.

Mouser also had three assists, while Lorali Copeland, Kamp, Kinsley Mouser and Aubrey Wiegand also assisted.

Kaylyn Dixon had three saves in recording the clean sheet for the Shells.

Roxana is now 14-2-2 and will meet Carlinvillle in Tuesday's sectional semifinals at Litchfield. The Comets were eliminated at 3-6-0.

TRIAD 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: In a Class 2A regional final, Gina Catanzaro had a brace (two goals) and Ezra Wilder also scored as Triad eliminated CM at Triad's park.

Laney Harshany assisted on all three goals, while Kendall Chigas had four saves as she and her sister Reagan shared the clean sheet.

The Knights are now 19-0-1, and advance to the sectional semifinals, where they'll play the Mattoon-Mascoutah winner Tuesday at 6 p/m. The Eagles were eliminated with an 8-11-1 record.

O'FALLON 4, GRANITE CITY 0: Aubrey Mister had a brace (two goals), while Avery Christopher and Ella Peterson also scored as O'Fallon scored all its goals in the first half in going on to the regional final win over Granite City at OTHS Panther Stadium.

Mister and Avery Taake both had two assists for the Panthers, while Grace Vincent had five saves in recording the clean sheet.

Reece Smallie had seven saves for the Warriors, while Alivia Upshaw made six saves in goal.

O'Fallon is now 15-2-0 and will host Edwardsville in a sectional semifinal game Tuesday night. The Warriors were eliminated with a 12-6-1 mark.

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

PLEASANT HILL 11, CARROLLTON 8: In a Class 1A regional final, Pleasant Hill scored seven runs in the second and three in the third en route to a win over Carrollton to advance to the sectional.

Ella Stumpf had three hits and three RBIs for the Hawks, while Ava Uhles had two hits and drove in a run, Layna Mullink and Lauren Walker had two hits apiece and Hannah Rhoades drove in a pair of runs.

Rhoades went all the way in the circle for Carrollton, striking out one.

The Hawks were eliminated with at 11-11, while Pleasant Hill will play against Valmeyer on Tuesday in a 4:30 p.m. start.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Update. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: