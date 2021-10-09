MASCOUTAH 70, CIVIC MEMORIAL 28: Quarterback Chase Hanson ran for three touchdowns and threw for four others as Mascoutah pulled away from CM in the second half to take the Mississippi Valley Conference win at Hauser Field in the Eagles' homecoming game.

Hanson had touchdown passes of 65 and 63 yards to Quincy Hall and50 and 71 yards to Allen Middleton, while running in from 17, 54 and 72 yards for the Indians.

Logan Turbyfil scored twice for the Eagles, on runs of one and nine yards, while Bryer Arview hit Luke Parmentier twice on passes of 13 and 12 yards as CM came to within 28-21 early in the second half, but could come no closer as Mascoutah pulled away.

The Indians are now 7-0, while the Eagles go to 4-3.

CARLINVILLE 48, LITCHFIELD 0: Mason Patton scored three times in the first quarter, while Ayden Tiburzi threw for three touchdowns, twice to Carson Wiser, as Carlinville won at home over Litchfield in a South Central Conference game.

Patton scored his touchdowns from 20, 16 and six yards out, while Tiburzi threw twice to Wiser from six and 53 yards and 32 yards to Henry Kufa and Luke Daugherty scored on a 12-yard jaunt as the Cavaliers built up a 48-0 halftime lead.

Tiburzi was seven-of-eight passing for 169 yards and his three touchdowns, while Daugherty ran for 110 yards and Patton rushed for 79 yards more.

Carlinville is now 6-1, while the Purple Panthers drop to 0-7.

LUTHERAN NORTH 51, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Ricky Dixon and Jaylin Carter scored two touchdowns apiece, while quarterback Brian Brown passed for two scores as St. Louis Lutheran North defeated Marquette.

Brown threw twice to Dixon, from 28 and 48 yards, for Dixon's two touchdowns, Carter ran in from eight and nine yards, Mikel Harris ran in from nine yards out and both Caldra Williford and Nick Ballenger took a pair of fumbles back five yards for two touchdowns for the Crusaders.

North is now 4-3 on the year, while the Explorers fall to 0-7.

VANDALIA 42, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6: Quarterback Quinten Strohbeck was 10-for-17 passing for 119 yards and the lone touchdown for Southwestern in their loss to Vandalia on the road.

Strohbeck also ran eight times for 21 yards, while Gavin Day ran for 15 yards and Blake Funk 14 in the game and Collin Robinson caught three passes for 98 yards and a touchdown for the Piasa Birds.

The Vandals are now 6-1, while Southwestern goes to 4-3.

BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, WATERLOO 3: Dre Davis had a double brace (four goals) and Quinn Copeland also scored as Marquette defeated Waterloo at Gordon Moore Park.

Myles Paniagua had three assists for the Explorers and Ethan Eddy also had an assist as Jack Keller and Preston Stork shared the time in goal in as Marquette took the three points.

The Explorers are now 11-7-1, while the Bulldogs fall to 8-9-0.

MASCOUTAH 1, GRANITE CITY 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Chris Taylor scored the only goal for Granite City as the Warriors and Indians shared the points in their draw at Gene Baker Field.

Izzak Cel was in goal for Granite for the match, helping to preserve the draw.

Granite is now 10-8-2, while Mascoutah is 13-3-1.

EAGLE RIDGE CHRISTIAN 6, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 1: Caneron Golike, with an assist from Drew Gaworski, had the lone strike for MVCS in thelr loss to Eagle Ridge Christian of Cape Girardeau, Mo. at home.

The Warriors are now 0-7-0 for the year, and host Crosspoint Christian of St. Louis Tuesday in a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.

In other games played on Friday, Metro-East Lutheran won over Roxana at Knights Field 4-3 and Staunton got past Greenville 2-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EAGLE RIDGE CHRISTIAN 25-25-25, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 13-15-16: Eagle Ridge of Cape Girardeau, Mo. took a three-set sweep over MVCS at the Warriors' gym.

Kristen Vaughn had three kills and two blocks for the Warriors, while Anna Gaworski had three assists and five aces and McKinzie Wright had 25 digs.

MVCS is now 3-13 on the year and travels to The Fulton School on Tuesday afternoon.

In the Highland tournament on Friday, Father McGivney Catholic lost to the host Bulldogs 25-12, 25-6, then fell to Centralia 25-13, 25-14.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.



