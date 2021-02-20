FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

BUNKER HILL 61, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 56: McGivney got a big 28-point performance from Jack Rodgers, but came up short in falling to visiting Bunker Hill.

Besides Rodgers, Darren Luchetti scored 10 points, Jacob Huber had nine points, Evan Schrage scored five points and Andrew Dupy had four points.

The Minutemen are now 2-2, while the Griffins fall to 0-4.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 43, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 37: Marquette held the lead all the way through after each quarter in pulling out a tight win at Gibault.

The Explorers led after one quarter 13-10, then 25-22 at halftime, extending the lead to 38-33 at three quarter time, then outscored the Hawks 5-4 in the final quarter to gain the win.

Owen Williams led Marquette with 14 points, while Davin Thompson added 11 points, Cortez Harris had eight points, Lavender had five, Parker Macias scored three points and Dre Davis had two points.

Kameron Hanvey led Gibault with 17 points, with Ryan Bollinger adding 11 points, Jude Green had five and both Ian Bollinger and Owen Scherff both had two points.

The Explorers are now 3-1, while the Hawks fall to 2-3.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 60, JERSEY 43: Quincy Notre Dame jumped out to a double-digit first quarter lead, and held on to it throughout the contest as the Raiders defeated Jersey at Havens Gym.

QND held a 16-5 first quarter lead, then went out in front 31-19 at halftime, and extended it to 46-24 after three quarters. The Panthers did outscore the Raiders in the final period 19-14, but QND got the win.

Sam Larner led Jersey with nine points, while Edward Roberts had eight, C.J. Brunaugh, Drake Goetten and Andrew Kribs all had five points, Ian Sullivan and Ayden Kanallaken both had three points, and Trenton Decker and Cole Spencer both had two points each.

The Panthers are now 3-3 on the season.

PANA 58, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 34: Pana led all the way through against Southwestern at home in a South Central Conference game.

Addis Moore led the Piasa Birds with 10 points, while Brady Salzman had seven points, Cale Schuchman, Carson Cooley and Collin Robinson all had four points, Lane Gage scored three points and David Watkins had two points.

The Panthers are now 2-1, while Southwestern slips to 1-3.

GRANITE CITY 73, MADISON 60: In the first meeting between the two schools in many years, Granite led all the way in getting the win at Memorial Gym.

The Warriors led from start to finish, having leads of 19-9. 42-19 and 56-38 after each quarter. The Trojans outscored Granite 22-17 in the final quarter, but the Warriors were able to get the win.

Marcus Pepper led the Warriors with 15 points, while Victor McGill had 12 points, Maurion Baker scored 11 points, Damon Smith had 10, Marc-Kell Campbell had nine points and Brian Hines scored two.

Granite City is now 2-1, while Madison falls to 0-3.

HARDIN CALHOUN 41, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 39: Calhoun pulled out a big road win over Northwestern, taking the WIVC game by two points.

The Warriors led after one quarter 14-7, but the Tigers came back to take the lead 24-22 at the interval. Calhoun came back in the third, but trailed 33-32 at the end of the period, with the Warriors winning the fourth quarter 9-6 to pull out the win.

Ben Eberlin paced Calhoun with 17 points, while Chase Caselton added nine points, Brody Caselton added eight, Kaden Baalman had four points, and Zack Quiller added three points.

The Warriors are now 5-2 on the season.

GILLESPIE 56, CARLINVILLE 53: In another close game, Gillespie held off Carlinville on the road.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 9-8 first quarter lead, then extended the advantage to 24-21 at halftime, then led 37-33 after three quarters, but the Miners outscored Carlinville 23-17 in the final quarter for the win.

Aaron Wills led the Cavvies with 18 points, while Ethan Trimm added 13 points, Mason Duckels added 11 points, Ayden Tiburzi had four points, Alex Strutner had three points and both Ethen Siglock and Aidan Tosh both had two points.

Gillespie is now 2-5, while Carlinville is 1-4.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 45, PANA 41: Big free throws in the final seconds from Annie Gallaher and Morgan Durham, along with a 22 point performance from Korrie Hopkins gave the Piasa Birds the South Central Conference win over visiting Pana.

Southwestern fell behind early, but came back to trail at halftime 20-19, then took a 33-31 lead after three quarters. The Panthers went on an early run to take the lead back, but the Birds came back again and got a basket from Hopkins with 53 seconds left to go ahead, then got the free throws to clinch the game.

Rylee Smith added eight points for Southwestern, while Anna Beyers, Jillian Hamilton and Rachel Holthaus all had nine points for Pana.

Both teams are now 3-1 on the season.

CARLINVILLE 44, GILLESPIE 28: Carlinville spotted Gillespie an early lead, then came back to outscore the Miners 28-7 in the middle two quarters on its way to the win at Gillespie.

The Miners led at the end of the first quarter 13-9, but the Cavaliers took a 28-18 lead at halftime, and extended it to 37-20 after the third quarter, with Gillespie outscoring Carlinville 8-7 in the final quarter.

Gracie Reels led the Cavvies with 20 points, while Eryn Seal and Jill Slayton both had six points, Maycee Gall and Addi Paul both had five points and Madison Wietles scored two points.

Keaton Link led Gillespie with 10 points, while Madison Niemeyer and Sydney Bires both added six points, Emily Schoen had four points and Hannah Barrett added two points.

Carlinville improves to 4-1, while the Miners are now 2-3.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 54, FREEBURG 29: CM overcame a slow start and dominated the final three quarters in going on to the win over visiting Freeburg.

The Midgets and Eagles were tied 7-7 at quarter time, but CM went out to a 26-11 halftime lead, then extended it to 46-19 after the third quarter, outscoring Freeburg 13-5 in the final quarter in going on to the win.

Claire Christeson led the Eagles with 12 points, with Olivia Durbin, Maura Niemeier, Azia Ray and Tori Standefer all having six points, Madaline Brueckner, Harper Buhs and Kelbie Zupan each scoring five points, Jackie Woelfel added four points and Maya Tuckson and Aubree Wallace both scored two points.

CM goes to 4-1, while the Midgets drop to 1-3.

COLLINSVILLE 50, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 19: Collinsville raced to an early lead and never looked back in taking the win at Hooks Gym in Metro-East's season opener.

The Kahoks held leads of 11-5, 24-10 and 36-14 after each quarter, then outscored the Knights in the final period 14-5 to take the win.

Jenna Scheller led Collinsville with 14 points, while Megan Janson added 11 points, Orianna Givens had eight points, Astacia Bush scored seven points, Jordan Gary had four points and Katie Bardwell, Riley Doyle and Lucy Montgomery each had two points.

The Kahoks are now 2-5, while Metro-East opens its season 0-1.

STERLING BROWN COUNTY 53, HARDIN CALHOUN 44: Brown County scored the game's last 10 points, which was rescheduled from the day before because of snow, after trailing early in taking the win at Ringhausen Gym.

The Warriors led after one quarter 13-11, then held a 29-28 advantage at halftime, then led 40-37 at the end of the third. The Hornets rallied to outscore Calhoun 14-4 in going on to the win.

Colleen Schumann and Ella Sievers both led the Warriors with 11 points each, while Emily Clowers added 10 points, Elly Pohlman had nine points, Lucy Kallal added two points and Maddie Buchanan had a single point.

The Warriors are now 2-3 on the year.

