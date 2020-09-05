FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS TENNIS

HEATHER BRADSHAW INVITATIONAL --- CHAMPIONS FLIGHT

EDWARDSVILLE 1 9, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: The Edwardsville number one team was dominant in a 9-0 win over Althoff in the quarterfinals of the champions flight of the Heather Bradshaw Invitational tournament Friday afternoon at Althoff.

The Tigers started out by sweeping the three doubles matches. In the number one match, it was Hannah Colbert and Chloe Koons defeating Natalie Cohn and Caitlyn Conrad 8-0, while Grace Hackett and Chloe Trimpe won over Allison Komeshack and Tess Schmeider, and at the number three doubles, it was Emma Herman and Morgan Marshall winning over Maddie Mena and Kyla McReynolds 8-1.

In the singles matches, Koons won over Cohn 6-0, 6-1, while Colbert won over Mena by an identical 6-0, 6-1 score. Trimpe won over Conrad 6-1, 6-1, then Hackett won over Komeshack 6-0, 6-0. In the final two matches, Herman defeated Schmeider 6-1, 6-1, and Marshall won over McReynolds 6-3, 6-0.

The Tigers will play Belleville West in the semifinals Saturday morning.

CHALLENGERS FLIGHT

O'FALLON 2 7, ROXANA 2: In the challengers flight, the number two O'Fallon team won five of the six singles matches, and went two-for-three in the doubles, in the Panthers' win over Roxana.

In the singles, Analiese Riedelberger defeated Stephanie Kamp 6-2, 2-6, 10-5, while Lindsey Ratliff won over Brooke Riggins 6-2, 3-6, 10-8. Megan Morris won her match over Makenna John 6-3, 3-6, 10-8, while Sam Tinsley won over Savannah Millsap 6-3, 6-2. Kelly Wells defeated Bailey Isom 7-6, 3-6, 10-5, and Bela Snyder won over Anna Palen 6-3, 6-4.

In the doubles, Riedelberger and Morris defeated Kamp and Ratliff 8-6, John and Millsap won over Riggins and Chloe Siddle 8-3, but Tinsley and Kristen Zimmermann defeated Isom and Cayla Fansher 8-5.

The Shells will play against Belleville East 2 in the consolation semifinals on Saturday morning.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS TENNIS

HEATHER BRADSHAW INVITATIONAL

CHAMPIONS FLIGHT

Edwardsville 1 9, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

Belleville West 1 7, Highland 1 2

Belleville East 1 8, Edwardsville 2 1

Triad 1 6, O'Fallon 1 3

CHALLENGERS FLIGHT

O'Fallon 2 7, Roxana 2

Waterloo 6, Belleville East 2 3

Alton 8, Mascoutah 1

Edwardsville 3 7, Civic Memorial 2

FUTURES FLIGHT

Triad 2 9, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Belleville West 2 5, Highland 2 4

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis Cardinals 1

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas Stars 5, Colorado Avalanche 4 (OT) (DAL wins 4-3)

Vegas Golden Knights 3, Vancouver Canucks 0 (VGK wins 4-3)

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Saint Louis FC 3, Sporting Kansas City II 2

