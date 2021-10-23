IMG ACADEMY (BRADENTON, FLA.) 49, EAST ST. LOUIS 8: Luther Burden III scored the only touchdown of the night for East St. Louis on a second-quarter 54-yard run as IMG Academy of Bradenton, Fla., the nation's number-two ranked high school football team according to USA Today, defeated the Flyers at Jackson State University's stadium in Jackson, Miss.

Kaytron Allen scored three touchdowns for the Ascenders, on runs of nine, 20 and 14 yards, while Keon Sabb ran an interception back 95 yards for another touchdown and Shawn Miller, Stacey Gage and Rod Gainey also scored for IMG.

Quarterback Robert "Pops" Battle was 13-of-19 passing for 146 yards and also ran, while Burden was the Flyers' leading rusher with his 54-yard run and also caught four passes for 33 yards.

The Flyers conclude the regular season 7-2.

FORT ZUMWALT NORTH 42, ALTON 20: Alton took two Ft. Zumwalt North fumbles back for touchdowns and Julian Caffey ran the second-half kickoff back 85 yards for another touchdown in the Redbirds' loss to the Panthers in the season finale in O'Fallon, Mo, in St. Charles County.

Gage Depew took a fumble back 29 yards on North's opening possession for the first touchdown, but quarterback Payton Hoke threw for five touchdowns for the Panthers, two to Zack McGee from 25 and 35 yards, to help North on to the win.

The only other Alton touchdown came on a 38-yard fumble recovery return in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers finish the regular season 6-3, while the Redbirds conclude at 1-8.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 38, RED BUD 21: Brendan Noel took the opening kickoff back 82 yards for a touchdown, and it set the tone for the game as EAWR won their finale over Red Bud at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

Seth Slayden scored three touchdowns for the Oilers, on runs of runs of two and 40 yards while catching a six-yard pass from Kenny Norton for another score.while Chase Keshner took an interception back 68 yards for another score as the Oilers put a big dent to the Musketeers' playoff hopes.

EAWR ends the season 3-6, while Red Bud fell to 4-5.

COLUMBIA 47, JERSEY 34: Kyle McConachie scored four touchdowns for Columbia, while quarterback Dominic Voegele scored twice as the Eagles outscored Jersey in the season finale at Jersey.

McConachie scored on runs of 75 and eight yards, caught a 12-yard pass from Voegele and took the second half kickoff back 86 yards for his fourth touchdown. Voegele scored on runs of 69 and 44 yards, and also threw to Colin Cygan from 40 yards out for another score.

Chase Withrow had a 74-yard touchdown run for the Panthers, quarterback Logan Schultz threw 15 yards to Tanner Brunaugh and 15 yards to Ethan Klunk for touchdowns while running in from one yard for another score. Blake Carey caught a 12-yard pass from Easton Heafner late for the final touchdown.

The Eagles finish the regular season 5-4, while Jersey finishes at 2-7.

CAMP POINT CENTRAL 56, HARDIN CALHOUN 21: Miles Lorton scored the opening touchdown from 11 yards out, Hunter Roth had a 10-yard run for another score and Chris Stanley had a late 59-yard run for the final touchdown as Camp Point Central won a home overt Calhoun in the regular season finale.

Sterling Stots scored three touchdowns for the Cougars, while Issac Gennebacher added a pair of touchdowns.

The Warriors ended the regular season 2-7, while Central goes to 8-1.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 51, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6

Quincy Notre Dame defeated Marquette Catholic 51-6 at Public School Stadium in Alton on Friday.

Quincy Notre Dame led 7-0 at the end of the first half, then scored 14 to the Explorers' 6 in the second quarter for a 14-6 lead, then scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter and 9 points in the final quarter for the final of 51-6.

Marquette closed the season 0-9 overall.

ROXANA 54, SPARTA 12

Roxana romped over Sparta 54-12 in a contest at Sparta. The victory moved the Shells to 2-7 overall on the season.

Red Bud finished the season 0-9.

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS

AT MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

TRIAD 2, HIGHLAND 0: Jake Stewart and Corey Warren, assisted by Wyatt Suter and Roger Weber, scored the goals that put Triad past Highland in the final of the Marquette Catholic regional Friday evening at Gordon Moore Park.

Brayden Tonn recorded the clean sheet for the Knights as Triad advances to their own sectional, starting Tuesday night.

The Knights are now 21-0-1, while the Bulldogs end their season 10-15-1.

