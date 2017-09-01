GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CARROLLTON 25-21-25, PITTSFIELD 15-25-10: Carrollton recorded its second win in as many matches on the year with a 25-15, 21-25, 25-10 win over Pittsfield Thursday in Pittsfield.

GREENVILLE 25-24-26, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 23-26-24: Greenville held on to take a 25-23, 24-26, 26-24 win over Marquette Catholic in Alton Thursday night; the Explorers fell to 4-4 on the year.

Regina Guehlstorf had 17 kills and three blocks for MCHS on the night, while Peyton Kline had 35 assists and 10 points from serve and Carly Creel had 12 digs and 24 receptions of serve.

The Explorer JV and freshman teams swept the Comets in their matches; Marquette hosts Hillsboro Tuesday evening.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 11-25-25, JERSEY 25-18-21: East Alton-Wood River bounced back from a 25-11 loss in the opening game and defeated Jersey 11-25, 25-18, 25-21 in Jerseyville Thursday, going to 4-3 on the year while the Panthers tumbled to 3-4.

Jillian Barber, Courtney Bazzell and Lora Ruyle each had five points on serve for EAWR, with Barber having a pair of aces; Kayla Aligohli and Ruyle each had six kills, Becca Nottke 17 assists and Morgan Moxey 12 assists and Barber and Madison Voudrie two blocks each.

For the Panthers, Faith Franke had 15 points from serve with an ace, Maddie Carpenter and Hannah Jones five kills each, Sara Lamer 15 assists and Franke five blocks.

HIGHLAND 25-25, GRANITE CITY 14-10: Granite City fell to 3-3 on the year as Highland swept the Warriors 25-14, 25-10 in Highland Thursday; the Bulldogs went to 2-0 on the year.

Lydia Sheridan had two points to lead GCHS, with Donyal Garrett and Morgan Tanksley each had three kills and Garrett four assists.

BOYS SOCCER

HIGHLAND 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Highland scored eight unanswered goals after Jayden Serafini scored to put Civic Memorial up 1-0 in an 8-1 Mississippi Valley Conference match at Bethalto Sports Complex Thursday. CM tumbled to 2-5 overall, 0-2 in the MVC; the Bulldogs went to 1-3, 1-0 in the league.

Evan Herman and Andrew Roach had two goals each for the Bulldogs.

BREESE CENTRAL 7, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Jay Detmer had four goals for Breese Central as the Cougars blanked Metro East Lutheran 7-0 in Breese Thursday. Central went to 3-1 on the year, while the Knights fell to 1-3.

Hunter Kreup, Simon Ruppel and Drew Wesselmann also goaled for the Cougars.

TRIAD 1, GRANITE CITY 0: Jaden Deathridge had the only goal of the match as Triad defeated Granite City 1-0 at Gene Baker Field Thursday; the Knights went to 2-5 on the year, while the Warriors fell to 0-4.

Reiss Naylor recorded the clean sheet for Triad.

GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 7, O'FALLON 2: Edwardsville won five of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches to take a 7-2 Southwestern Conference win over O'Fallon.

Morgan Colbert, Natalie Karibian, Grace Desse, Mackenzie Cadigan and Maria Mezo took singles wins for the Tigers, while the doubles teams of Colbert/Desse and Abby Cimarolli/Karibian won their matches.

The Tigers are hosting their Heather Bradshaw Invitational this weekend at the EHS Tennis Center.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, MASCOUTAH 4: Marquette Catholic and Mascoutah split their singles matches on the day as the doubles teams of Shelby Jones/Katie Ventimiglia and Kaya Theis/Emily Fazio gave the Explorers the win on the day as MCHS downed the Indians 5-4 to go to 2-1 on the year Thursday.

Jones, Thies and Eleonore Scroggins won singles matches for MCHS.

JERSEY 5, COLLINSVILLE 4: Jersey won four of six singles matches and got a win doubles to get past Collinsville 5-4 in a non-conference meet in Jerseyville Thursday.

Chelsea Maag, Libby Roth, Alexis Heinrich and Alyssa Cannaday won in singles play for the Panthers, while the team of Holli Roberts/Roth won their doubles match to give JCHS the win on the day.



