FRIDAY, APRIL 23 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 49, ALTON 7: Belleville West scored 49 unanswered points after conceding the opening touchdown in their Southwestern Conference finale win over Alton at Bob Goalby Field.

Xavier McNear took an interception back 48 yards for a first quarter Redbirds touchdown, but after that, it was all Maroons, as Darron Millender had three touchdown passes, all to Antonio Winters from 32, four and 65 yards out, and also scored himself on an eight-yard run, and Alex Poettker threw for two touchdown passes, a 53-yard strike to Brian Jackson and from five yards out to Cortney Cox. Javieon Wallace had the other West touchdown on a one-yard run.

The Maroons end the year 2-4, while the Redbirds finish 1-4.

HIGHLAND 50, JERSEY 13: Logan Chandler carried 31 times for 331 yards and three touchdowns, from 11, 21 and five yards out, as Highland defeated Jersey in the season finale at Highland's stadium.

Reed Thole ran in from eight yards out, Jeffery Blunt scored from two yards and Grant Thuer had a two-yard touchdown run, while Cade Altadonna threw six yards to Brendan Gelly for the other Bulldog touchdown.

Chase Withrow ran in from 35 yards away and Dustin Vogel had a one-yard touchdown run for the only Panther scores on the night.

Highland concludes its season 3-3, while Jersey ended at 1-5.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25, HILLSBORO 20: Blake Funk had a good day on the ground, running for 110 yards and Gavin Day ran for 58 more as Southwestern won its season finale over visiting Hillsboro.

Sam Wolff went six-for-13 passing for 45 yards, while running for 36 more, and Pauly Garrett caught three balls for 19 yards.

The Piasa Birds finish the year 5-1, while the Hilltoppers went 0-5 for the season.

BASEBALL

ALTON 2, BELLEVILLE WEST 1: Alton scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to take their Southwestern Conference opener at Redbird Field.

Layden Diaz had three hits and a RBI for the Redbirds, while Carter Laslie had two hits and drove home the other run, Lawson Bruce had two hits and Jackson Brooks had a hit.

Brandon Pickus had two hits for the Maroons, while J.D. Kramer had a hit and drove home West's only run and Connor Adams had the only other hit.

Brooks gave up a run on four hits in six-and-two-thirds innings on the mound for Alton, walking three and striking out seven, with James Vambeketes striking out the only batter he faced in getting the win. Adams went all the way for the Maroons, giving up two runs on eight hits, walking two and fanning five.

The Redbirds are now 2-3, while West goes to 6-2.

TRIAD 5, O'FALLON 2: Triad scored twice in the sixth and seventh innings to defeat O'Fallon on the road at Blazier Field.

Connor Bain and Drew Watts each had two hits and a RBI for the Knights, while John Rea also had two hits and Jake Radosevich had a hit and drove home a run.

Caleb Dutton went five innings on the mound for Triad, allowing two runs on two hits, walking four and striking out three.

The Knights are now 4-4, while the Panthers fall to 4-2.

MASCOUTAH 10, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0 (Five innings, 10-run rule): Mascoutah put up a six-run fifth inning to close out the game early, giving the Indians the win over visiting Marquette.

Matt Lehr, Braden Coles and Brayden Hamilton had the only three hits for the Explorers, while Nolan Rea walked three and struck out one on the mound.

Mascoutah is now 6-1 on the season, while Marquette drops to 1-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Kinlee Lippert had a brace (two goals), while Avery Bohnenstiehl, Gracie Giacoletto and Gabbie Wood all scored in Triad's win over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Kendall Chigas had two saves, while Reagan Chigas had one in splitting time in goal for the Knights.

Triad is now 2-0-1 on the year, while the Explorers drop to 1-2-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 15-16: CM played well in taking the sweep over Metro-East Friday afternoon at the CM gym.

Morgan Ashauer served up six points and had six assists for the Knights, while Peyton Ashauer had a kill and a block, Sophia Bold had seven assists, Sarah Henke had two kills, Anne Kienle had four points, an ace, six kills and a block, Caitlin Reynolds had three points, two aces, five kills and two blocks, Hannah Ritter had a point and an assist and Vivienne Runnals had two kills.

The Eagles are now 14-7 while Metro-East drops to 8-7.

SOFTBALL

TRIAD 8, COLUMBIA 2: A five-run fourth inning helped clinch the win for Triad at home over Columbia.

Logan Looby had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the Knights, with Sam Jarman had two hits, hitting a solo homer and having a RBI, Ella Moore also had two hits and drove in a run, Jenna Bohnenstiehl had a hit and a RBI and Mallory Kessinger also had a hit.

Kessinger went all the way in the circle, allowing just two runs on three hits, walking two and striking out eight.

Triad is now 4-4, while the Eagles fall to 3-2.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 5, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4: A two-run rally in the home half of the sixth wasn't enough, as QND got by Southwestern at Southwestern's park.

Hannah Nixon had two hits for the Piasa Birds, while Bri Roloff had a hit and two RBIs, Maddy Seymour had a hit and drove home a run, Abby McDonald, Josie Bouillon and Blythe Roloff had hits and Sydney Baumgartner also drove home a run.

Baumgartnter went all the way in the circle, giving up five runs on five hits, walking two and striking out three Raiders.

Southwestern is now 1-3 on the year.

GILLESPIE 10, GRANITE CITY 1: Gillespie scored five times in the first, two in the third and one in the fourth in going on to their win over visiting Granite City.

Shelby Taylor had three hits and a RBI to lead the Miners, while Regan Bussmann also had three hits, Mikala Hayes had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, Keaton Link had two hits and a RBI, Chloe Segarra had a hit and two RBIs and both Sydney Bires and Addie Hayes both had hits and RBIs.

Jasmine Turner had two hits and the Warriors' RBI, while Brooke Donahue had the only other hit on the day.

Bires went all the way in the circle for Gillespie, allowing a run on three hits while walking three and striking out 15.

The Miners are now 4-1, while Granite falls to 0-4.

