FRIDAY, APRIL 30 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS TENNIS

ALTON BOUNCES BACK AFTER FIRST ROUND LOSS TO ADVANCE IN CONSOLATION BRACKET OF BELLEVILLE EAST INVITATIONAL: Alton's boys tennis team lost in the first round of the Belleville East Invitational Friday afternoon at East, falling to Carbondale 5-4, but bounced back to defeat Effingham 8-1 in the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket.

Victor Humphrey won all four of his matches in both singles and doubles on the day, while both Parker Mayhew and Chance Linnefelser went 3-1 on the day for the Redbirds.

Alton is now 3-4 on the season.

BASEBALL

ROXANA 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (Four-and-a-half innings, 10-run rule): Roxana scored all of its runs in the first three innings in going on to a win over EAWR at Roxana City Park.

Connor House had a big day at the plate for the Shells, with three hits and seven RBIs, while Holden Jones had three hits and drove home a pair of runs, Braeden Wells had two hits, Dalton Baremore had a hit and a RBI, Gavin Huffman had a hit and both Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett and Christian Floyd both drove in runs.

Dillon Garner had the only hit of the day for the Oilers, while Seth Slayden struck out three while on the mound.

Huffman fanned 10 batters for Roxana.

The Shells go to 4-3 on the season, while EAWR is now 0-5.

WATERLOO 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Waterloo scored single runs in the third and fifth, then put up three in the seventh to hand CM its first loss of the year in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at CM's park.

Brendon Smith had two hits on the day for the Eagles, while Braden Arview, Miguel Gonzalez and Ian Heflin also had hits.

Andrew Wieneke gave up two runs on four hits on the mound in five innings of work, walking two and striking out three.

The Bulldogs are now 3-9, while CM drops to 5-1.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 7, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4: Northwestern had a five-run sixth inning, then held off a Southwestern three-run seventh inning rally to get the win in Greenfield.

Noah Kelly had two hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, including a solo home run, while Brady Salzman had two hits, John Watts hit a three-run homer and Charlie Darr, Masen Day, Clayton Peuterbaugh and Quinten Strohbeck all had hits.

Kelly struck out four on the mound for Southwestern, while Watts fanned three and Salzman struck out two.

The Birds are now 1-5 for the season.

GRANITE CITY 6, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2: After trading runs in both the first and third innings, Granite scored single runs in the fourth and fifth, then tacked on two more runs in the seventh hand McGivney their first loss of the season and their first loss ever at Griffins Field.

Mason McMurray had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Alec Bonvicino had a hit and two RBIs, Mason Roehr hit a solo home run, Kile Ridenour and Alex Mason both had a hit and RBI and both Brendan McKechan and Brady Smallie had hits.

Austin Callovini and Matthew Gierer both had a pair of hits for the Griffins, while Drew Sowerwine had a hit and the only RBI of the game.

Caden Hibbets and Aiden Tongay both struck out two batters for Granite City, while Sowerwine and Clayton Hopfinger both fanned two for McGivney.

The Warriors are now 6-4, while the Griffins fall to 8-1.

In another game that was played at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Alton defeated Jersey 10-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, ALTON 18-18: Edwardsville went on the road for the first time this season and came away with the two-set win in a Southwestern Conference match over Alton at the Redbirds Nest.

Evan Reid had eight kills for the Tigers, while Kaden Chiapelli had seven kills, Jacob Geisen served up 11 points to go along with five kills and Preston Weaver had 16 assists.

The Tigers are now 3-0, while the Redbirds fall to 0-3.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 11, GRANITE CITY 1 (Five innings, 10-run rule): An eight-run third inning was the big difference as Alton won over Granite City at home.

Audrey Evola had three hits and three RBIs for the Redbirds, with Alyson Haegele having three hits and driving home a run, Olivia Ducey had two hits and a RBI, Lynna Fisher had two hits, both Lauren O'Neill and Alissa Sauls had a hit and RBI, Katie Castelli and Reese Plont both had hits and Emma Kiger had two RBIs.

Brooke Donohue had a hit and drove in the Warriors' only run, while Becky Patrick had the other hit of the game. Jasmine Turner had the only strikeout in the circle for Granite. while Haegele fanned six for Alton.

The Redbirds are now 3-4, while the Warriors fall to 0-7.

JERSEY 9. HARDIN CALHOUN 0: Jersey scored twice in the second, fourth and fifth innings, then put up three more in the sixth to get the win in Calhoun's season opener at Jersey.

Claire Beemer had two hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while Grace Myers had a pair of hits, Caroline Gibson had a hit and two RBIs, Kari Krueger had a hit and drove home a run, Sydney Gillis, Shelby Koenig, Karli Talley and Bria Tuttle all had hits and Leah Link had a RBI.

Lucy Kallal, Ella Sievers, Jackie Barczewski and Colleen Schumann all had two hits each for the Warriors, while Kylie Angel had the only other hit.

Koenig went all the way in the circle for Jersey, scattering nine hits while walking one and striking out 12. Angel struck out three for Calhoun, with Alana Sievers fanning two and Elly Pohlman struck out one.

The Panthers are now 3-1, while the Warriors open their season 0-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 17, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 1 (Four innings, 15-run rule): A 10-run second inning and a five-run third were the highlights as Southwestern won over Northwestern in Greenfield.

Bri Roloff had three hits and four RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Hannah Nixon had three hits and drove home three runs, Abby McDonald had tree hits and drove in a run, Blythe Roloff had two hits and three RBIs, both Josie Bouillon and Megan Bailey had a hit and two RBIs and Sydney Baumgartner and Maddy Seymour had a hit and a RBI each.

Baumgartner went all the way in the circle for Southwestern, giving up a run on three hits, walking two and striking out seven.

The Birds are now 4-3 for the year.

O'FALLON 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: It was a close game indeed at Gordon Moore Park, as O'Fallon held a slim lead throughout before pushing across an insurance run in the sixth to get by Marquette.

Maya Robison had two hits and four RBIs for the Panthers, including a home run, Madison Ecker had two hits, and both Rylee Branon and Malia Robertson also had hits.

Abigail Porter led the Explorers with two hits, Kiley Beth Kirchner had a hit and the only RBI of the afternoon and both Makensie Card and Lauren Lenihan had hits.

Branon threw a complete game for O'Fallon, allowing two runs on five hits, walking one and striking out three. Lenihan also went all the way for Marquette, conceding four runs on four hits, walking one and fanning 11.

The Panthers are now 3-5, while the Explorers go to 7-3.

