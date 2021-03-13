FRIDAY, MARCH 12 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 95, MT. OLIVE 50: A.J. Smith scored a career-high 40 points as Metro-East won on the road at Mt. Olive.

The Knights led all the way through, with quarter scores of 26-7, 54-23 and 66-40, outscoring the Wildcats in the final term 27-10.

Along with Smith's big night, DaMarkus Bean hit for 19 points, Roderick Holmes scored 10 points, Luke Neath and Zion Tucker both had eight points and Champ Chipman and Colin Yablonsky both had five points.

Mt. Olive was led by Trent Markezich's 21 points, while Blake Schehl added 12 points, Ashton Pfeiffer had nine points and both Blake Carroll and Adam Knowles had four points each.

Metro-East improves to 10-5, while the Wildcats drop to 3-7.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 56, GRANITE CITY 19: Marquette had little trouble in going on to a win over visiting Granite City at Marquette Family Arena.

Abby Williams once again led the Explorers, scoring 17 points, while Kamryn Fandrey added nine points. Laura Hewitt had eight points, Jillian Nelson and Hayley Porter each had six points, Claire Rodgers scored four points and both Payton Patterson and Hayley Williams had three points apiece.

Marquette is now 7-4, while the Warriors fall to 0-11.

BOYS SOCCER

JERSEY 6, WILLIAMSVILLE 2: Emilio Hernandez and Andrew Kribs both had braces (two goals each) as Jersey picked up another three points, winning over visiting Williamsville.

The Panthers struck twice in the opening period, then scored four more times in the second half, while the Bullets score a goal in each half.

Besides the braces from Hernandez and Kribs, Nishall Badala and Zack Wargo both had strikes for Jersey, while Matthew Wargo had four saves in goal for the Panthers.

Jersey is now 2-0-1, while Williamsville is 0-1-0.

If you have an item for the sports roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5390, and it will be included in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: