SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS BASKETBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINAL AT CARROLLTON Jacksonville Routt Catholic 61, Barry Western 48 CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINAL AT HARDIN CALHOUN Madison 66, Hardin Calhoun 54 CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINAL AT PIASA SOUTHWESTERN Marquette Catholic 44, Greenville 40 REGULAR SEASON Edwardsville 44, Belleville East 37 Alton 50, O'Fallon 47 Belleville Althoff Catholic 57, Columbia 45 Collinsville 61, East St, Louis 60 Roxana 50, East Alton-Wood River 41 Highland 56, Triad 46 Jersey 66, Mascoutah 64 Civic Memorial 64, Waterloo 60 Belleville West 70, Granite City 40 GIRLS BASKETBALL IHSA STATE SEMIFINALS AT REDBIRD ARENA, ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY, BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL CLASS 1A Lanark Eastland 64, Hume Shiloh 63 Danville Schlarman 58, Lewistown 41 CLASS 2A Chicago Marshall 50, Hillsboro 41 Teutopolis 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 31 IACS STATE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINAL AT ROCKFORD Mississippi Valley Christian 38, Berean Baptist (Rockford) 32 MSCHA HOCKEY FOUNDERS CUP FINAL AT QUEENY PARK Eureka 6, Ft. Zumwalt West 1