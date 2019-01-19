Friday night Sports Scoreboard
BOYB BASKETBALL
Edwardsville 58, Cahokia 46
Jersey 64, Pittsfield 48
Alton 64, Trinity Catholic 62
Collinsville 54, Highland 48
Belleville West 63, Springfield Catholic 57
East Alton-Wood River 50, Bayless 36
Greenfield 61, Brussels 59
Valmeyer 61, Father McGivney Catholic 52
North Mac 41, Piasa Southwestern 32
Routt 55, Calhoun 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Mac 33, Bunker Hill 20
Civic Memorial 45, O’Fallon 39
Belleville East 72, Highland 49
Piasa Southwestern 55, Gillespie 32
Greenville 48, Collinsville 46
Belleville West 57, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 54
MVCHA HOCKEY
THURSDAY, JANUARY 17 RESULTS
Highland 5, East Alton-Wood River 2
Granite City 7, Triad 5