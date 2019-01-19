SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYB BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 58, Cahokia 46

Jersey 64, Pittsfield 48

Alton 64, Trinity Catholic 62

Collinsville 54, Highland 48

Belleville West 63, Springfield Catholic 57

East Alton-Wood River 50, Bayless 36

Greenfield 61, Brussels 59

Valmeyer 61, Father McGivney Catholic 52

North Mac 41, Piasa Southwestern 32

Routt 55, Calhoun 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Mac 33, Bunker Hill 20

Civic Memorial 45, O’Fallon 39

Belleville East 72, Highland 49

Piasa Southwestern 55, Gillespie 32

Greenville 48, Collinsville 46

Belleville West 57, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 54

MVCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17 RESULTS

Highland 5, East Alton-Wood River 2

Granite City 7, Triad 5

 