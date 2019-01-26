Listen to the story

FRIDAY, JANUARY 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 75, MEMPHIS DOUGLASS 42: Zidane Moore led Granite with 20 points, Justin Wiley had 14 points, Keyon White scored 11 and Davontay Mason had 10 in the Warriors’ win over Frederick Douglass High of Memphis.

Granite City is now 10-9 on the season.

VALMEYER 70, LEBANON 30: Henry Weber led the Pirates with 17 points, while Jacob Rowold had 16 points, Nathan Touchette scored 14 and Riley McCarthy had 11 in Valmeyer’s win over Lebanon.

Zavier Shaw and Chase White led the Greyhounds with nine points each.

The Pirates are now 8-16 for the year, while Lebanon is now 0-19.

STAUNTON 45, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 32: Addis Moore led the Piasa Birds with 14 points, and E.J. Kahl had eight in Southwestern’s loss at home to Staunton.

The Bulldogs are now 9-10 on the year, while the Birds dropped to 7-13.

COLLINSVILLE 68, O’FALLON 35: Ray’Sean Taylor scored 23 points, Marshall Harrison had 16 and Cawhan Smith scored 12 as the Kahoks won at home over O’Fallon.

Shaun Riley II led the Panthers with 10 points, while Drew Tebbe had eight.

Collinsville moves to 19-3, while O’Fallon drops to 7-13.

EAST ST. LOUIS 67, BELLEVILLE EAST 52: Terrance Hargrove, Jr. led the Flyers with 32 points, while Cornellious LeFlore had 14 points and Jashawn Anderson 10 in East Side’s win over Belleville East.

The Flyers are now 18-5 on the season; the Lancers fell to 9-13.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 66, WATERLOO 62: Bryce Zupan led the Eagles with 35 points, while Alex Reams added 11 as CM got by Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference match-up.

Jake Wade led the Bulldogs with 24 points, while Tre Wahlig had 23.

The Eagles move to 7-15 on the year, while Waterloo is now 7-17.

BUNKER HILL 63, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 53: Devin Ralston led Bunker Hill with 29 points, and Jacob Weidner added 13 as the Minutemen defeated McGivney at home.

D.J. Villhard led the Griffins with 20 points, while Kellen Weir added nine.

Bunker Hill is now 4-11, while McGivney is now 3-22.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

Cahokia 60, Belleville Althoff Catholic 59

Granite City 75, Memphis Douglass 42

Staunton 45, Piasa Southwestern 32

Belleville West 59, Edwardsville 29

Collinsville 68. O’Fallon 35

Marquette Catholic 47, Jersey 22

Roxana 62, Litchfield 45

East St. Louis 67, Belleville East 52

Nokomis 42, Metro-East Lutheran 37

Mascoutah 58, Triad 50

Civic Memorial 66, Waterloo 62

Bunker Hill 63, Father McGivney Catholic 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

45TH CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

Hardin Calhoun 61, Greenfield Northwestern 56

Lebanon 61, Metro-East Lutheran 47

Carrollton 48, Winchester West Central 36

REGULAR SEASON

Fenton, Mo. Seckman 62, Alton 53

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 46, Brussels 36

More like this: