Friday Night Sports Roundup/Scoreboard
FRIDAY, JANUARY 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
GRANITE CITY 75, MEMPHIS DOUGLASS 42: Zidane Moore led Granite with 20 points, Justin Wiley had 14 points, Keyon White scored 11 and Davontay Mason had 10 in the Warriors’ win over Frederick Douglass High of Memphis.
Granite City is now 10-9 on the season.
VALMEYER 70, LEBANON 30: Henry Weber led the Pirates with 17 points, while Jacob Rowold had 16 points, Nathan Touchette scored 14 and Riley McCarthy had 11 in Valmeyer’s win over Lebanon.
Zavier Shaw and Chase White led the Greyhounds with nine points each.
The Pirates are now 8-16 for the year, while Lebanon is now 0-19.
STAUNTON 45, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 32: Addis Moore led the Piasa Birds with 14 points, and E.J. Kahl had eight in Southwestern’s loss at home to Staunton.
The Bulldogs are now 9-10 on the year, while the Birds dropped to 7-13.
COLLINSVILLE 68, O’FALLON 35: Ray’Sean Taylor scored 23 points, Marshall Harrison had 16 and Cawhan Smith scored 12 as the Kahoks won at home over O’Fallon.
Shaun Riley II led the Panthers with 10 points, while Drew Tebbe had eight.
Collinsville moves to 19-3, while O’Fallon drops to 7-13.
EAST ST. LOUIS 67, BELLEVILLE EAST 52: Terrance Hargrove, Jr. led the Flyers with 32 points, while Cornellious LeFlore had 14 points and Jashawn Anderson 10 in East Side’s win over Belleville East.
The Flyers are now 18-5 on the season; the Lancers fell to 9-13.
CIVIC MEMORIAL 66, WATERLOO 62: Bryce Zupan led the Eagles with 35 points, while Alex Reams added 11 as CM got by Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference match-up.
Jake Wade led the Bulldogs with 24 points, while Tre Wahlig had 23.
The Eagles move to 7-15 on the year, while Waterloo is now 7-17.
BUNKER HILL 63, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 53: Devin Ralston led Bunker Hill with 29 points, and Jacob Weidner added 13 as the Minutemen defeated McGivney at home.
D.J. Villhard led the Griffins with 20 points, while Kellen Weir added nine.
Bunker Hill is now 4-11, while McGivney is now 3-22.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cahokia 60, Belleville Althoff Catholic 59
Granite City 75, Memphis Douglass 42
Staunton 45, Piasa Southwestern 32
Belleville West 59, Edwardsville 29
Collinsville 68. O’Fallon 35
Marquette Catholic 47, Jersey 22
Roxana 62, Litchfield 45
East St. Louis 67, Belleville East 52
Nokomis 42, Metro-East Lutheran 37
Mascoutah 58, Triad 50
Civic Memorial 66, Waterloo 62
Bunker Hill 63, Father McGivney Catholic 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
45TH CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL
Hardin Calhoun 61, Greenfield Northwestern 56
Lebanon 61, Metro-East Lutheran 47
Carrollton 48, Winchester West Central 36
REGULAR SEASON
Fenton, Mo. Seckman 62, Alton 53
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 46, Brussels 36
