CLASS 3A

AT JACKSONVILLE

EAST ST. LOUIS 76, JACKSONVILLE 42: In the regional final at the Jacksonville Bowl, East St. Louis went out to a big early lead and never looked back to eliminate the hosts and move on.

Macaleab Rich led the Flyers with 25 points, while Robert McCline came up with 14 points and D'Necco Rucker added 13 points.

The Crimsons were eliminated with a 9-24 mark, while East Side goes to 22-8 and go on to the Centralia sectional at Arthur L. Trout Gym, where the Flyers will meet the host Orphans, who defeated Carbondale 56-39 to win the Mascoutah regional, in the first semifinal Feb. 28, while in the second semifinal Mar. 1, Triad, who won the Civic Memorial regional over Jersey 42-25, meet Mt. Vernon, who won their own regional, defeating Herrin 54-51. The Flyers-Centralia winner plays against the Knights-Rams winner in the final Mar. 3, with all games starting at 7 p.m.

Triad is now 27-6, while the Panthers' season ends at 16-17.

CLASS 4A

In the final of the O'Fallon regional at the OTHS Panther Dome, the hosts came from behind in the fourth quarter against Belleville East as Isaiah Camper scored in the lane with 1.7 seconds left to give the Panthers a 52-50 win over Belleville East.

The Lancers end their season at 26-7, while O'Fallon goes to 24-7 and meets Quincy, who came from behind to win over Collinsville in their own regional final 53-47, on Tuesday night in the Moline sectional at the Redbirds Nest in Alton. In the other regional finals that feed into Moline's sectional, Normal Community won the Pekin regional over Yorkville 61-45, while Moline won the Bradley-Bourbonnais regional over the host Boilermakers 71-39. The Panthers-Blue Devils winner play against the Maroons-Ironmen winner in the final at Moline Mar. 3, with all games starting at 7 p.m.

IACS STATE TOURNAMENT AT JACKSONVILLE

QUARTERFINALS

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 68, WESTFAIR CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (JACKSONVILLE) 43: In the quarterfinals of the Illinois Association of Christian Schools state tournament, MVCS took an early lead and advanced to the last four at Illinois School for the Deaf's Burns Gym.

Tommy Kunz led MVCS with 20 points, while Joey Kunz and Drew Gaworski both added 17 points each. Gracen Prevett led WCA with 12 points.

SEMIFINALS

FIRST BAPTIST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (DANVILLE) 52, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 41: In the state semifinals, First Baptist of Danville pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat MVCS and advance to Saturday's final.

Tommy Kunz once again led the Warriors, this time with 21 points, while Cam Golike added 12 points. Jeremiah Watson led the Knights with 26 points.

MVCS is now 27-6 and will play O'Fallon First Baptist Academy in the third place game Saturday at 12 noon.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IACS STATE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY'S RESULT

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 37, EAST MOLINE CHRISTIAN 18: In the regional playoff game, MVCS defeated East Moline to advance to the IACS state tournament in Jacksonville.

Audrey Crowe led the Warriors with 11 points, while Sarah Markell came up with eight points to help MVCS advance.

IACS STATE TOURNAMENT IN JACKSONVILLE

SEMIFINAL

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 53, FAITH BAPTIST CHRISTIAN (PEKIN) 22: In the semifinals at Illinois School for the Deaf's Marshall Gym, MVCS went out to the early lead and didn't look back to defeat Faith Baptist and advance to the final.

Crowe again led MVCS, scoring 17 points, while Anna Gaworski added 14 points. Layla DaMotte led Faith with 10 points.

MVCS is now 16-8 and plays against Faith Bible Christian of Rosamond in the final Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

MVCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

In the finals of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoffs, in Class 1A, Columbia won over Triad 6-2 at East Alton Ice Arena to win the title in the best-of-three series 2-0, while in Class 2A at RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville, Granite City won back-to-back championships, defeating O'Fallon in game two 3-1 to sweep the series 2-0.

