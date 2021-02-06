FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 39, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 37: Andrew Kribs' steal and lay-in at the buzzer gave Jersey a hard-fought win in their season opener at Chatham Glenwood.

With five seconds left in regulation, Kribs stole the ball, drove the length of the court and got the decisive lay-up to fall as the buzzer went off to give the Panthers the win.

The Titans led at the end of the first quarter 12-8, and at halftime 21-18, but Jersey hit three treys in a 9-0 run to start the third quarter and take a 29-24 lead at the end of the quarter before Kribs' heroics.

Ian Sullivan led the way for the Panthers with 12 points, while C.J. Brunaugh had eight points, Kribs chipped in with six, Trenton Decker had five points, and Sam Lamer had four points.

The Panthers open the season 1-0, and host Piasa Southwestern in their home opener Saturday afternoon. The Titans open the season 0-1.

GREENVILLE 47, ROXANA 46: Gabe Lager's tip-in of a missed shot at the buzzer gave Greenville the win over the host Shells at Larry Milazzo Gym in both team's season opener.

The Shells had taken a 46-45 lead after Parris White hit his second of two free throws with 3.3 seconds left. Fletcher Manhart took the ensuing inbounds pass, went the length of the court and put up a desperation three that rimmed out, but Lager was there for the tip as time expired to give the Comets the win.

Greenville led at the halftime interval 28-21, but the Shells rallied to trail after three 35-33.

Gavin White led Roxana with 14 points, while White had 12 and Braeden Wells helped with 10 points. Manhart led the way for Greenville with 16 points, while Peyton McCullough had 13.

The Comets are now 1-0, while the Shells start the season 0-1.

HARDIN CALHOUN 47, CARLINVILLE 36: Calhoun rallied from a first-quarter deficit to win its third in a row to start the season at Carlinville.

The Cavaliers led at the quarter break 7-6, but the Warriors took a 16-14 lead at the interval, and extended it to 30-24 after three quarters in going on to the win, outscoring Carlinville in the fourth 16-13.

Ben Eberlin led the way for Calhoun with 16 points, while Brody Caselton added 13 points, Kaden Baalman had seven, Chase Caselton came up with six points, and Zach Quiller had four.

Ethan Trimm led the Cavvies with 14 points, while Kai Williams had 11 points.

The Warriors are now 3-0 on the year.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 56, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 49: EAWR rallied from a 41-31 halftime deficit to outscore Maryville Christian 15-8 in the second half to win the season opener at EAWR Memorial Gym.

Three players --- Seth Slayden, Evan Merritt and Ahmed Allen --- all had 11 points to lead the Oilers, while Carson Ahlvers was the leading scorer for the Lions, hitting for 17 points.

EAWR is now 1-0, while MCS starts the season 0-1.

GILLESPIE 51, CARROLLTON 48: A 24-point final quarter was the difference, as Gillespie came back to win over Carrollton in the season opener at Gillespie's gym.

The Miners had trailed the Hawks 34-27 at three-quarter time, but Kamryn Link scored 12 points in the final period to lead the Miners to the win.

Link was the game's leading scorer with 21 points, while Tanner Whitfield added 11.

Gillespie is now 1-0, while Carrollton opens at 0-1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 37, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 28: Trailing at halftime 17-14, EAWR rallied in the second half to outscore MCS 23-11 in the second half, including 14-0 in the decisive third quarter, to take the season-opening win at the Lions' gym.

Hannah Allen led the way for the Oilers with 14 points, while Karli Withers added 11 to give new EAWR coach Jeff Ochs the win in his first game at the helm.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Oilers are 1-0 to starts, and play Roxana in the home opener Saturday afternoon. The Lions are 0-1.

GREENVILLE 51, ROXANA 40: Greenville led from start to finish in their season-opening win over Roxana at the Greenville gym.

The Shells led at the end of the first quarter 10-6, but the Comets took a 24-22 lead at halftime, then extended the advantage to 41-30 after three quarters in going on to the win.

Greenville is 1-0, while Roxana is 0-1.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 43, CARLINVILLE 35: Northwestern outscored Carlinville 15-7 in the final period after the Cavaliers rallied to tie the game 28-28 after three quarters to take the win in Carlinville's season opener at home.

The Tigers had led 18-14 at halftime before the Cavvies rallied to create the deadlock at the end of the third, but Northwestern had the answers to take the win.

Alexis Pohlman led the Tigers with 15 points, while Jessa Vetter added 12. Gracie Reels led Carlinville with 18 points, while Maycee Gall added eight points.

Northwestern is now 2-0 for the season, while the Cavaliers are 0-1.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gillespie 51, Carrollton 48

Jersey 39, Chatham Glenwood 37

Greenville 47, Roxana 46

Hardin Calhoun 47, Carlinville 36

East Alton-Wood River 57, Maryville Christian 46

Breese Central 72, Father McGivney Catholic 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jersey 38, Chatham Glenwood 36

East Alton-Wood River 37, Maryville Christian 28

Greenfield Northwestern 43, Carlinville 35

Greenville 51, Roxana 40

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 72, LaSalle 65

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Illinois State 57, SIU-Carbondale 50

Please Send Your Sports Result/Names and Statistics:

If you have a Sports Roundup item, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930 after the game for the next day in Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com.

More like this: