HARDIN CALHOUN 22, PLEASANT HILL 8: Cal Hunter, Brody Caselton and Chase Caselton all scored for Calhoun in their win over Pleasant Hill in a WIVC contest.

Hunter scored on a 21-yard pass play from quarterback Miles Lorton late in the first half, then Brody Caselon ran in from three yards out late in the third quarter, and Chase Caselton secured the win by catching an 18-yard pass from Lorton early in the fourth to give the Warriors the win.

CARLINVILLE 42, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6: Ayden Tiburzi went 18-of-27 passing for 146 yards and two touchdowns, while the Carlinville ground game pounded out 248 yards rushing as the Cavaliers defeated Southwestern at Knapp Field.

Mason Patton scored three times, on runs of four, three and two yards, while Carson Wiser caught a pair of eight-yard TD passes from quarterback Tiburzi to help give Carlinville the South Central Conference win.

The Cavvies are now 5-1, while the Piasa Birds go to 4-2.

MASCOUTAH 34, TRIAD 10: Chase Hanson scored three touchdowns, on runs of 80, 27 and three yards, while Quincy Hall took an interception back 40 yards for another score as Mascoutah took a big step to the Mississippi Valley Conference title with a home win over Triad.

Juliano Cigliana caught a 34-yard pass from Nic Funk for the Knights’ only touchdown, while Jake Ellis connected on a 25-yard field goal.

The Indians stay undefeated at 6-0, while Triad goes to 4-2.

COLUMBIA 42, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 12: Kyle McConachie scored three touchdowns from 33, four and one yard, while quarterback Dominic Voegele ran for one score and threw for another as Columbia won at home over EAWR.

Jakob Gerber caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Morton and Travis Skinner ran in from eight yards for the Oilers’ only scores.

Columbia is now 3-3, while EAWR is now 1-5.

