FRIDAY'S SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

East St. Louis 69, Edwardsville 66

Alton 84, Belleville East 59

Civic Memorial 65, Jersey 54

Collinsville 69, Granite City 66

Carrollton 57, West Central 49

Piasa Southwesern 70, North Greene 47

O'Fallon 72, Belleville West 54

Triad 49, Waterloo 46

Belleville Althoff 72, Carbondale 55

Madison 72, Quincy Notre Dame 53

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southern Illinois 81, Drake 76

Northern Iowa 59, Illinois State 52

Western Illinois 66, South Dakota State 60

NHL

Columbus 7, St. Louis 1

