FRIDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
East St. Louis 69, Edwardsville 66
Alton 84, Belleville East 59
Civic Memorial 65, Jersey 54
Collinsville 69, Granite City 66
Carrollton 57, West Central 49
Piasa Southwesern 70, North Greene 47
O'Fallon 72, Belleville West 54
Triad 49, Waterloo 46
Belleville Althoff 72, Carbondale 55
Madison 72, Quincy Notre Dame 53
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southern Illinois 81, Drake 76
Northern Iowa 59, Illinois State 52
Western Illinois 66, South Dakota State 60
NHL
Columbus 7, St. Louis 1
