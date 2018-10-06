Marquette Catholic 56, Dupo 30

Alton 49, O’Fallon 17

Edwardsville 54, Belleville East 20

Belleville West 64, Collinsville 14

Massillon Washington, Ohio 46, East St. Louis 40

Kelly, Mo. 50, Metro-East Lutheran 0

East Alton-Wood River 20, Kincaid South Fork 6

Roxana 40, Litchfield 0

Jersey 12, Triad 7

Mascoutah 49, Civic Memorial 14

Granite City 45, Breese Mater Dei 27

Carrollton 60, White Hall North Greene 8

Carbondale 24, Belleville Althoff Catholic 21

Pana 37, Piasa Southwestern 6

Greenfield Northwestern 40, Hardin Calhoun 21

Breese Central 28, Columbia 24

Highland 56. Waterloo 14

Salem 15, Carlyle 6

Carlinville 64, Vandalia 28

Freeburg 49, Trenton Wesclin 9

