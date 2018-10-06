Friday night high school football scores
Marquette Catholic 56, Dupo 30
Alton 49, O’Fallon 17
Edwardsville 54, Belleville East 20
Belleville West 64, Collinsville 14
Massillon Washington, Ohio 46, East St. Louis 40
Kelly, Mo. 50, Metro-East Lutheran 0
East Alton-Wood River 20, Kincaid South Fork 6
Roxana 40, Litchfield 0
Jersey 12, Triad 7
Mascoutah 49, Civic Memorial 14
Granite City 45, Breese Mater Dei 27
Carrollton 60, White Hall North Greene 8
Carbondale 24, Belleville Althoff Catholic 21
Pana 37, Piasa Southwestern 6
Greenfield Northwestern 40, Hardin Calhoun 21
Breese Central 28, Columbia 24
Highland 56. Waterloo 14
Salem 15, Carlyle 6
Carlinville 64, Vandalia 28
Freeburg 49, Trenton Wesclin 9
