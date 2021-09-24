Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard
Greenfield Northwestern 36, Winchester West Central 30
Mendon Unity 14, Concord Triopia 13
Civic Memorial 27, Waterloo 24
Vandalia 55, Gillespie 34
Triad 31, Highland 26
Red Bud 34, Sparta 0
Beardstown 21, Mt. Sterling Brown County 6
Carbondale 2, Cahokia 0 (forfeit)
Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 0
Freeburg 21, Columbia 14
Salem 32, Roxana 19
Chester 48, Trenton Wesclin 6
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 29, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 7
Mascoutah 65, Jersey 36
Carlinville 48, Staunton 13
Collinsville 28, Mattoon 22
Breese Central 40, East Alton-Wood River 6
Dupo 36, Carlyle 28
Centralia 44, Belleville Althoff Catholic 28
St. Louis Chaminade Catholic 64, Granite City 7
Nashville 54, Marquette Catholic 0
Pleasant Hill 38, White Hall North Greene 16
EIGHT MAN
Champaign St. Thomas More 64, Metro-East Lutheran 6