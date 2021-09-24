WEEK FIVE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Greenfield Northwestern 36, Winchester West Central 30

Mendon Unity 14, Concord Triopia 13

Civic Memorial 27, Waterloo 24

Vandalia 55, Gillespie 34

Triad 31, Highland 26

Red Bud 34, Sparta 0

Beardstown 21, Mt. Sterling Brown County 6

Carbondale 2, Cahokia 0 (forfeit)

Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 0

Freeburg 21, Columbia 14

Salem 32, Roxana 19

Chester 48, Trenton Wesclin 6

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 29, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 7

Mascoutah 65, Jersey 36

Carlinville 48, Staunton 13

Collinsville 28, Mattoon 22

Breese Central 40, East Alton-Wood River 6

Dupo 36, Carlyle 28

Centralia 44, Belleville Althoff Catholic 28

St. Louis Chaminade Catholic 64, Granite City 7

Nashville 54, Marquette Catholic 0

Pleasant Hill 38, White Hall North Greene 16

EIGHT MAN

Champaign St. Thomas More 64, Metro-East Lutheran 6

 