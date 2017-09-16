Get The Latest News!

FRIDAY'S SCORES:

Edwardsville 52, Granite City 7

Belleville West 20, Alton 6

Highland 42, Jersey 7

Triad 46, Civic Memorial 8

Marquette Catholic 47, East Alton-Wood River 0

Gillespie 27, Roxana 24

Carrollton 39, Greenfield-Northwestern 0

Piasa Southwestern 27, Greenville 7

West Central 28, North Greene 8

Pleasant Hill 32, Hardin-Calhoun 22

Belleville Althoff 55, Mount Vernon 6

Camp Point Central 22, Concord Triopia 12

Carlinville 55, Pana 39

O'Fallon 34, Collinsville 31

 