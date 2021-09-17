WEEK FOUR HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

O'Fallon 30, Edwardsville 14

Alton 6, Belleville West 3

Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 21

Piasa Southwestern 28, Greenville 27

Trenton Wesclin 47, Dupo 12

Collinsville 49, Charleston 14

Carlinville 42, Gillespie 7

Salem 46, East Alton-Wood River 0

Belleville Althoff Catholic 37, Mt. Vernon 20

Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias Catholic 49, Granite City 0

Article continues after sponsor message

Highland 54, Jersey 12

Carlyle 12, Red Bud 6

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 66, Marquette Catholic 12

Columbia 21, Roxana 0

Pana 49, Staunton 7

Triad 30, Civic Memorial 14

Breese Central 20, Freeburg 16

Cahokia 30, Marion 8

Mt. Sterling Brown County 22, Camp Point Central 20

Carrollton 57, White Hall North Greene 6

Greenfield Northwestern 40, Hardin Calhoun 21

Winchester West Central 48, Pleasant Hill 8

More like this:

Mar 2, 2024 - Friday, March 1 Sports Round-Up: Chatham Glenwood Advances, Centralia Wins At Triad

Feb 21, 2024 - Tuesday, Feb. 20 Sports Round-Up: Griffins Move Ahead, Hawks Fall; Roxana Wrestlers Advance As Team, Tigers Eliminated

Apr 25, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Feb 12, 2024 - Saturday, Feb. 10, Sports Round-Up: Girls Basketball Regional Play-In Game Results Plus Triad, Collinsville Boys Win

Feb 14, 2024 - Tuesday, Feb. 13 Sports Round-Up: Calhoun Topples Triopia Girls, Marquette Boys Defeat CM, Alton Sweeps Hockey Series

 