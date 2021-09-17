Friday Night Football Scores
WEEK FOUR HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
O'Fallon 30, Edwardsville 14
Alton 6, Belleville West 3
Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 21
Piasa Southwestern 28, Greenville 27
Trenton Wesclin 47, Dupo 12
Collinsville 49, Charleston 14
Carlinville 42, Gillespie 7
Salem 46, East Alton-Wood River 0
Belleville Althoff Catholic 37, Mt. Vernon 20
Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias Catholic 49, Granite City 0
Highland 54, Jersey 12
Carlyle 12, Red Bud 6
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 66, Marquette Catholic 12
Columbia 21, Roxana 0
Pana 49, Staunton 7
Triad 30, Civic Memorial 14
Breese Central 20, Freeburg 16
Cahokia 30, Marion 8
Mt. Sterling Brown County 22, Camp Point Central 20
Carrollton 57, White Hall North Greene 6
Greenfield Northwestern 40, Hardin Calhoun 21
Winchester West Central 48, Pleasant Hill 8
