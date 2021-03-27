WEEK TWO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Civic Memorial 14, Jersey 7

Breese Central 18, Columbia 12

Red Bud 24, Carlyle 8

Pana 18, Carlinville 15

Edwardsville 49, Belleville East 21

Marquette Catholic 28, Salem 21

Mt. Vernon 51, Belleville Althoff Catholic 28

Vandalia 28, Roxana 17

Mascoutah 26, Collinsville 12

Freeburg 54, East Alton-Wood River 12

Waterloo 59, Granite City 16

Triad 28, Highland 14

Piasa Southwestern 34, Gillespie 24

East St. Louis 2, Alton 0 (forfeit)

Belleville West at O’Fallon – cancelled

