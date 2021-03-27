Friday Night Football Scores
WEEK TWO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Civic Memorial 14, Jersey 7
Breese Central 18, Columbia 12
Red Bud 24, Carlyle 8
Pana 18, Carlinville 15
Edwardsville 49, Belleville East 21
Marquette Catholic 28, Salem 21
Mt. Vernon 51, Belleville Althoff Catholic 28
Vandalia 28, Roxana 17
Mascoutah 26, Collinsville 12
Freeburg 54, East Alton-Wood River 12
Waterloo 59, Granite City 16
Triad 28, Highland 14
Piasa Southwestern 34, Gillespie 24
East St. Louis 2, Alton 0 (forfeit)
Belleville West at O’Fallon – cancelled
