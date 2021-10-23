Friday Night Football Scoreboard
WEEK NINE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Ft. Zumwalt North 42, Alton 20
Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 51, Marquette Catholic 6
Civic Memorial 56, Taylorville 12
Pana 27, Carlinvillle 13
Piasa Southwestern 48, Gillespie 24
East Alton-Wood River 36, Red Bud 21
Roxana 54, Sparta 12
Columbia 47, Jersey 34
CBC 48, Edwardsville 21
Carrollton 50, Mt. Sterling Brown County 14
Staunton 19, Carlyle 6
Freeburg 24, Waterloo 14
Highland 42, Effingham 21
Trenton Wesclin 42, Madison 24
Triad 46, Lincoln 21
Breese Central 54, Herrin 22
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 28, Mt. Zion14
Belleville East 28, Granite City 21
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 49, East St. Louis 8
Jackson, Mo. 31, O'Fallon10
Mendon Unity 32, Winchester West Central 29
Camp Point Central 56, Hardin Calhoun 21
Highland 42, Effingham 21
Nokomis 47, Dupo 0
Mascoutah 42, Carbondale 15
Civic Memorial 66, Taylorville 12
Belleville Althoff Catholic 42, Gateway STEM Academy (St. Louis) 14
