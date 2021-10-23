WEEK NINE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Ft. Zumwalt North 42, Alton 20

Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 51, Marquette Catholic 6

Civic Memorial 56, Taylorville 12

Pana 27, Carlinvillle 13

Piasa Southwestern 48, Gillespie 24

East Alton-Wood River 36, Red Bud 21

Roxana 54, Sparta 12

Columbia 47, Jersey 34

CBC 48, Edwardsville 21

Carrollton 50, Mt. Sterling Brown County 14

Staunton 19, Carlyle 6

Freeburg 24, Waterloo 14

Highland 42, Effingham 21

Trenton Wesclin 42, Madison 24

Triad 46, Lincoln 21

Breese Central 54, Herrin 22

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 28, Mt. Zion14

Belleville East 28, Granite City 21

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 49, East St. Louis 8

Jackson, Mo. 31, O'Fallon10

Mendon Unity 32, Winchester West Central 29

Camp Point Central 56, Hardin Calhoun 21

Nokomis 47, Dupo 0

Mascoutah 42, Carbondale 15

Belleville Althoff Catholic 42, Gateway STEM Academy (St. Louis) 14

