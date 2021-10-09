WEEK SEVEN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

East St. Louis 68, Alton 0

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

O'Fallon 51, Belleville West 0

Mascoutah 70, Civic Memorial 28

Triad 38, Jersey 13

St. Louis Lutheran North 51, Marquette Catholic 0

Highland 48, Waterloo 14

Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0

Vandalia 42, Piasa Southwestern 6

Hillsboro 40, Staunton 7

Carrollton 60, Winchester West Central 28

Greenfield Northwestern 50, Pleasant Hill 0

Breese Central 42, Roxana 35

Freeburg 42, East Alton-Wood River 6

Article continues after sponsor message

Normal Community 61, Granite City 0

Nokomis 35, Gillespie 12

Camp Point Central 60, Beardstown 28

Carbondale 31, Belleville Althoff Catholic 21

Carlyle 26, Sparta 20 (3OT)

Columbia 46, Salem 7

Dupo 54, Chester 14

Mt. Zion 36, Collinsville 21

Red Bud 27, Trenton Wesclin 21

Mendon Unity 34, Mt. Sterling Brown County 26

Concord Triopia 42, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 0

EIGHT-MAN

Pawnee 66, Metro-East Lutheran 12

More like this:

Feb 23, 2024 - Thursday, Feb. 22 Girls Basketball Round-Up: Alton, Highland Emerge With Post-Season Wins, Griffins Lose

Mar 20, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Mar 8, 2024 - Thursday, March 7 Sports Round-Up: Evans, Little Propel West Central To State Title Matchup In 1A, Benton Cruises To Championship Game

Feb 21, 2024 - Tuesday, Feb. 20 Sports Round-Up: Griffins Move Ahead, Hawks Fall; Roxana Wrestlers Advance As Team, Tigers Eliminated

Jun 7, 2024 - What To Know About Edwardsville Baseball’s State Semifinal Opponents - Providence Catholic

 