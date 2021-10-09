Friday Night Football Scoreboard
WEEK SEVEN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
East St. Louis 68, Alton 0
O'Fallon 51, Belleville West 0
Mascoutah 70, Civic Memorial 28
Triad 38, Jersey 13
St. Louis Lutheran North 51, Marquette Catholic 0
Highland 48, Waterloo 14
Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0
Vandalia 42, Piasa Southwestern 6
Hillsboro 40, Staunton 7
Carrollton 60, Winchester West Central 28
Greenfield Northwestern 50, Pleasant Hill 0
Breese Central 42, Roxana 35
Freeburg 42, East Alton-Wood River 6
Normal Community 61, Granite City 0
Nokomis 35, Gillespie 12
Camp Point Central 60, Beardstown 28
Carbondale 31, Belleville Althoff Catholic 21
Carlyle 26, Sparta 20 (3OT)
Columbia 46, Salem 7
Dupo 54, Chester 14
Mt. Zion 36, Collinsville 21
Red Bud 27, Trenton Wesclin 21
Mendon Unity 34, Mt. Sterling Brown County 26
Concord Triopia 42, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 0
EIGHT-MAN
Pawnee 66, Metro-East Lutheran 12
