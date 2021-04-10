Listen to the story

WEEK FOUR FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Marion 41, Belleville Althoff Catholic 7

Marquette Catholic 28, East Alton-Wood River 12

Gillespie 42, Greenville 28

Roxana 28, Staunton 6

Triad 35, Granite City 14

Collinsville 32, Waterloo 14

Carlinville 39, Piasa Southwestern 14

Red Bud 62, Dupo 20

Mascoutah 35, Jersey 6

Trenton Wesclin 14, Carlyle 6

Highland 34, Civic Memorial 27

Cahokia 30, Centralia 7

Columbia 44, Freeburg 21

Belleville East 27, Alton 7

Greenfield Northwestern 52, Pleasant Hill 6

Hardin Calhoun 14, White Hall North Greene 6

Winchester West Central 46, Carrollton 26

Mendon Unity 20, Mt. Sterling Brown County 7

Camp Point Central 30, Beardstown 0

Edwardsville 7, Belleville West 7 (suspended with 8:08 remaining in second quarter, lightning, will be resumed Saturday at 11 a.m.)

Breese Central at Salem --- Postponed, will be played Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

EIGHT-MAN

Decatur Lutheran/Mt. Pulaski 42, Metro-East Lutheran 20

