WEEK FOUR FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Marion 41, Belleville Althoff Catholic 7
Marquette Catholic 28, East Alton-Wood River 12
Gillespie 42, Greenville 28
Roxana 28, Staunton 6
Triad 35, Granite City 14
Collinsville 32, Waterloo 14
Carlinville 39, Piasa Southwestern 14
Red Bud 62, Dupo 20
Mascoutah 35, Jersey 6
Trenton Wesclin 14, Carlyle 6
Highland 34, Civic Memorial 27
Cahokia 30, Centralia 7
Columbia 44, Freeburg 21
Belleville East 27, Alton 7
Greenfield Northwestern 52, Pleasant Hill 6
Hardin Calhoun 14, White Hall North Greene 6
Winchester West Central 46, Carrollton 26
Mendon Unity 20, Mt. Sterling Brown County 7
Camp Point Central 30, Beardstown 0
Edwardsville 7, Belleville West 7 (suspended with 8:08 remaining in second quarter, lightning, will be resumed Saturday at 11 a.m.)
Breese Central at Salem --- Postponed, will be played Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
EIGHT-MAN
Decatur Lutheran/Mt. Pulaski 42, Metro-East Lutheran 20
