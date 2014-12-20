CARROLLTON 70, TRIOPIA 32

Carrollton defeated Triopia 70-32 in Carrollton on Friday night.

Carrollton improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in Western Illinois Valley Conference play. Luke Palan led all scorers with 19 points. Jacob Smith and Cody Leonard added 10 points each.

The Hawks started the game sluggishly, with Triopia taking a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. But it was all Hawks from there on out. Carrollton out-scored the Trojans 63-18 for the rest of the game. The Hawks' man-to-man defense and full-court trap caused many turnovers that led to transition points all night long.

Scores from Friday night were:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun-Hardin 66, Brussels 44

Carrollton 72, Concord-Triopia 30

Edwardsville 69, Granite City 35

Alton 61, Collinsville 53

Civic Memorial 33, Roxana 31

Metro-East Lutheran 58, Bunker Hill 40

Jerseyville 63, Piasa Southwestern 56

Other Action:

HARDIN-CALHOUN 66, BRUSSELLS 44: Mitch Bick scored 27 points as Hardin-Calhoun downed Brussells 66-44 on the road in the annual Crate Game Friday night.

Calhoun coach Ryan Graner praised Bick for his points down the stretch. Calhoun was behind by two at halftime and the Warriors coach said Brussels played hard and did a nice job in the opening half with a young group.

"Brussels is very improved for a young team," he said. "We retook the lead and came out as a different team in the second half. We have been doing that all year long. We have things we need to fix and improve on."

Gus Baalman added 18 points for the Warriors, who went to 5-0 overall.

Calhoun takes on Jacksonville Routt in a rare Monday night match.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 33, ROXANA 31

Civic Memorial nipped Roxana 33-31 in a low-scoring contest at Civic Memorial on Friday night. Jakkob Lawrence had 13 points. The Eagles are now 5-4; Roxana is 6-4.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 58, BUNKER HILL 40:

Teddy Filer led the way with 16 points as Metro-East Lutheran toppled Bunker Hill on the road Friday.

Jason Johnson added 14 for the Knights and Kobe Krone 12.

Michael Yates led the Minutemen with 12 points.

