Alton Museum of History & Art's October 11th, 2013 "Friday Night at the Museum" is from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Deborah Heal, author, presents her new book from her trilogy "Every Hill and Mountain".

The books are a combination of southern Illinois history and modern technology, part Christian historical fiction and part sci-fi because of the virtual time travel. Her books are for sale in the museum gift shop.

Excerpt from the book: "Our God is omniscient, omnipotent, and omnipresent, said Brother Greenfield. Hallelujah! If he wants to give us a gift like that, he can."

Article continues after sponsor message

It is an amazing gift, except sometimes Abby and her friends learn more than they ever wanted to know about people from the past. Studying the lives of people teaches them about God's love and goodness in a new way. From the distance that only time gives, they clearly see that God has a plan for his people, that He is in the business of redemption, that He makes all things new.

Deborah lives in Waterloo, Illinois with her husband Bob. They have three grown children, three grandchildren, and two dogs. Deborah was born near the setting of "Every Hill and Mountain." She enjoys reading, gardening, and learning about regional history.

There is a charge of $5.00 for ADULTS and $1.00 for CHILDREN under 12. Admittance is free with membership. For information call 462-2763.

More like this: