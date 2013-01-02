Alton Museum of History & Art's January 11th, 2013 "Friday Night at the Museum" features Deborah Heal, author of "Unclaimed Legacy". She will sign copies of her new book.

She was born in Eldorado, Illinois, but grew up in Woodburn, a tiny village in Macoupin County. They lived in a house over 100 years old and Deborah often wondered about the people who had lived there so long before.

Deborah and Bob farmed and raised a family there in Macoupin County. When the kids were old enough she went back to college, majoring in English with a minor in Creative Writing. Afterwards, she taught high school English, including creative writing, composition, grammar, and literature.

Article continues after sponsor message

Excerpt from Unclaimed Legacy (book two in the trilogy)

"We don't know what this is or where it came from. All I know is that it's awesome," Abbey said. "And we really are seeing Beulah and Eulah back in the forties - you got the bit about food rationing, didn't you? And if you think that's wild, just wait until you see what happens when we lock onto one of them and go virtual mode. Virtual mode? Show me."

"Friday Nights at the Museum" has proved to be a very popular meeting place for history and art fans. Everyone has a good time and enjoys the refreshments. There is a charge of $5.00 for ADULTS and $1.00 for CHILDREN under 12. Admittance is free with membership. For information call 462-2763.

More like this: