FRIDAY'S AREA FOOTBALL SCORES

Alton 50, Belleville East 26

Edwardsville 62, O'Fallon 14

Collinsville 49, Granite City 26

Taylorville 28, Marquette Catholic 7

East Alton-Wood River 55, Pawnee 13

South Mac (Bunker Hill) 59, Dupo 6

Waterloo 34, Jersey 28 (OT)

Triad 24, Mascoutah 7

Highland 50, Civic Memorial 0

Carlinville 35, Piasa Southwestern 0

Greenville 32, Roxana 8

Carrollton 38, Pleasant Hill 20

Hardin-Calhoun 46, West Central 14

Greenfield-Northwestern 50, North Greene 6

Farmer City-Blue Ridge 20, Metro East Lutheran 0

Pana 48, Hillsboro 34

Belleville Althoff 32, Marion 28

Centralia 41, Cahokia 30

Carbondale 41, Mount Vernon 8

 