FRIDAY'S SCOREBOARD

Marquette Catholic 56, Pawnee 6

Edwardsville 20, Alton 17

Belleville West 41, Granite City 0

East Alton-Wood River 60, Dupo 6

Bunker Hill 24, South Fork 16

Highland 28, Triad 13

Waterloo 42, Civic Memorial 6

Jersey 51, Mascoutah 39

Carlinville 50, Roxana 8

Piasa Southwestern 20, Vandalia 14

Carrollton 52, West Central 0

Hardin-Calhoun 41, North Greene 15

Greenfield-Northwestern 34, Pleasant Hill 30

Breese Mater Dei 40, Breese Central 12

East St. Louis 80, Collinsville 7

O'Fallon 43, Belleville East 40

Nokomis 7, Madison 6

Centralia 21, Belleville Althoff 14

 