Friday Night Area Football Scoreboard
Edwardsville 45, Belleville West 14
Alton 56, Granite City 14
Marquette Catholic 49, South Mac 6
East Alton-Wood River 41, Nokomis 6
Vandalia 55, Roxana 8
Hillsboro 47, Piasa Southwestern 0
Jersey 42, Civic Memorial 0
Triad 23, Waterloo 14
Carrollton 64, Jacksonville Routt 13
Mendon Unity 31, Hardin-Calhoun 28 (OT)
Concord Triopia 49, North Greene 7
Camp Point Central 40, Greenfield-Northwestern 0
Principia 34, Metro East Lutheran 13
Belleville East 49, Collinsville 35
East St. Louis 54, O'Fallon 7
Highland 55, Mascoutah 22
Belleville Althoff 21, Cahokia 20
Pana 54, Litchfield 12