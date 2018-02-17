Friday night area basketball scores
February 17, 2018 3:08 PM
Boys: Edwardsville 64, Alton 55
Marquette Catholic 42, Waterloo Gibault 25
Granite City 48, Belleville East 46
Belleville West 70, Collinsville 39
East St. Louis 64, O'Fallon 46
Pleasant Hill 67, Brussels 43
Triad 58, Civic Memorial 56
Roxana 56, Hillsboro 52
Piasa Southwestern 59, Pana 56
Highland 62, Jersey 44