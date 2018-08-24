Friday MVCS volleyball, soccer results Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MVCS Girls Volleyball Friday, August 24th, 2018 At Alton St. Louis Panthers Homeschool 25 21 25 Mississippi Valley Christian School 10 25 20 Overall Record 0-1 MAC 0-0 The Mississippi Valley Christian School girls varsity volleyball team lost their first match of the year at home Friday night to the St. Louis Panthers, 2-1. The Lady Warriors were rusty in the first set, losing 25-10, but bounced back to take the second set, 25-21. The Panthers then won the third set and the match, 25-20. The Warriors were led by Junior Hitter Abby Huels with 11 kills, 4 blocks, and 2 aces. Junior setter Ashtyn Wright dished out 15 assists. Senior Kseniyah Hassenplug came up with 18 digs, and Junior Rachel Gaworski stuffed the Panthers with 6 blocks. Kills MVCS—22; Abby Huels 11 Assists MVCS—19; Ashtyn Wright 15 Blocks MVCS—11; Rachel Gaworski 6, Abby Huels 4 Aces MVCS—7; Abby Huels 2, Katie Boyd 2 Article continues after sponsor message Digs MVCS 61; Kseniyah Hassenplug 18, Abby Huels, 16 Next Match: Tuesday, August 28th, Tri-Match at CAGSL, 6:00

MVCS Boys Soccer Friday, August 24th, 2018 At Alton St. Louis United Homeschool 6 Mississippi Valley Christian School 1 Overall Record 0-1 MAC 0-0 The Mississippi Valley Christian School boys varsity soccer team lost its first match of the year Friday night at home to St. Louis United, 6-1. Junior Nathan Thompson scored the only goal for the hosts, tying the score at 1, towards the end of the half. St. Louis added a goal just before the half to take a 2-1 lead to the locker room. They then scored 4 unanswered second-half goals for the win. Next Match: Thursday, August 30th, Tri- at CAGSL, 4:30 p.m.

