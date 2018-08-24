MVCS Girls Volleyball

Friday, August 24th, 2018

At Alton

St. Louis Panthers Homeschool 25 21 25

Mississippi Valley Christian School 10 25 20

Overall Record 0-1 MAC 0-0

The Mississippi Valley Christian School girls varsity volleyball team lost their first match of the year at home Friday night to the St. Louis Panthers, 2-1. The Lady Warriors were rusty in the first set, losing 25-10, but bounced back to take the second set, 25-21. The Panthers then won the third set and the match, 25-20. The Warriors were led by Junior Hitter Abby Huels with 11 kills, 4 blocks, and 2 aces. Junior setter Ashtyn Wright dished out 15 assists. Senior Kseniyah Hassenplug came up with 18 digs, and Junior Rachel Gaworski stuffed the Panthers with 6 blocks.

Kills MVCS—22; Abby Huels 11

Assists MVCS—19; Ashtyn Wright 15

Blocks MVCS—11; Rachel Gaworski 6, Abby Huels 4

Aces MVCS—7; Abby Huels 2, Katie Boyd 2

Digs MVCS 61; Kseniyah Hassenplug 18, Abby Huels, 16

Next Match: Tuesday, August 28th, Tri-Match at CAGSL, 6:00

MVCS Boys Soccer

Friday, August 24th, 2018

At Alton

St. Louis United Homeschool 6

Mississippi Valley Christian School 1

Overall Record 0-1 MAC 0-0

The Mississippi Valley Christian School boys varsity soccer team lost its first match of the year Friday night at home to St. Louis United, 6-1. Junior Nathan Thompson scored the only goal for the hosts, tying the score at 1, towards the end of the half. St. Louis added a goal just before the half to take a 2-1 lead to the locker room. They then scored 4 unanswered second-half goals for the win.

Next Match: Thursday, August 30th, Tri- at CAGSL, 4:30 p.m.

