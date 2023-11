Friday, March 5, Sports Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FRIDAY, MARCH 5 SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS BASKETBALL Roxana 51, Staunton 37 Carlinville 60, Litchfield 51 East Alton-Wood River 61, Father McGivney Catholic 45 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 44, Marquette Catholic 37 Vandalia 49, Piasa Southwestern 34 Cahokia 61, Granite City 57 Carrollton 71, White Hall North Greene 65 Mt. Sterling Brown County 65, Hardin Calhoun 46 GIRLS BASKETBALL Piasa Southwestern 57, Vandalia 24 Litchfield 28, Carlinville 25 Roxana 44, Staunton 38 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 35, Marquette Catholic 30 Cahokia 66, Granite City 39 MVCHA HOCKEY THURSDAY'S RESULTS Edwardsville East 12, Freeburg/Waterloo 0 Edwardsville West 3, Bethalto 3 Granite City 12, Highland 2 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT STUART C. SIEGEL CENTER, RICHMOND, VA. QUARTERFINALS Saint Louis University 86, Massachusetts 72 St. Bonaventure 75, Duquesne 59 Virginia Commonwealth 73. Dayton 68 Davidson 99, George Mason 67 MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT ENTERPRISE CENTER, ST. LOUIS QUARTERFINALS Loyola-Chicago 73. SIU-Carbondale 49 Indiana State 53, Evansville 43 Article continues after sponsor message Missouri State 66. Valparaiso 55 Northern Iowa vs. Drake --- cancelled, Northern Iowa in COVID-19 protocol. Drake advances to semifinals OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY KENTUCKY WILD AT FORD CENTER, EVANSVILLE, IND. SEMIFINALS Belmont 72, Jacksonville State 69 Morehead State 67, Eastern Kentucky 64 NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BIG TEN CONFERENCE Illinois 72, Minnesota 64 MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Northern Iowa 67, SIU-Carbondale 56 OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY KENTUCKY WILD AT FORD CENTER, EVANSVILLE, IND. SEMIFINALS Tennessee-Martin 69. Tennessee Tech 56 Belmont 67, Murray State 49 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA, GREENVILLE, S.C. QUARTERFINALS Texas A&M 77. LSU 58 Georgia 78, Kentucky 66 South Carolina 75, Alabama 63 Tennessee 77, Mississippi 72 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE St. Louis Blues 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 (OT) MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL --- SPRING TRAINING GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE AT THE BALLPARK OF THE PALM BEACHES, WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. Washington Nationals 7, St. Louis Cardinals 6 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip