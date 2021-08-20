SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Fair officials honor first responders Friday, August 20th by offering free admission to all police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and Health Care Workers who present their badge at the gate on First Responders Day.

There are many exciting things to see and do at the Illinois State Fair, here are just a few highlights of the events for Friday:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

• Culinary Contest: Baked Desserts Using Dairy Products at 9:00 AM at Hobbies, Arts and Crafts Building
• American Chemical Society Demonstration at 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 3:00 PM, and 5:00 PM at Conservation World
• Honey Contest at 10:00 Am in Hobbies, Arts and Crafts Building
• STEAM Expo Drone Racing Competition at 6:00 PM at the Arena
• Brett Young with Russell Dickerson at 8:00 PM at the Grandstand

For more information, check out the Illinois State Fair website at www.IllinoisStateFair.info, or download our mobile app in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store.

More like this:

Apr 26, 2024 - Illinois Judges Association to Host Judicial Independence Event on May 9

Apr 30, 2024 - National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend Remembers 226 Firefighters, Seven From Illinois

Apr 15, 2024 - Carlinville Community to Host Community Blood Drive

Apr 25, 2024 - United to Revive Set To Present An Unforgettable Community Event at Wood River Parks & Recreation

Apr 29, 2024 - Gillespie Community to Sponsor Blood Drive on May 13

 