SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Fair officials honor first responders Friday, August 20th by offering free admission to all police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and Health Care Workers who present their badge at the gate on First Responders Day.

There are many exciting things to see and do at the Illinois State Fair, here are just a few highlights of the events for Friday:

• Culinary Contest: Baked Desserts Using Dairy Products at 9:00 AM at Hobbies, Arts and Crafts Building

• American Chemical Society Demonstration at 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 3:00 PM, and 5:00 PM at Conservation World

• Honey Contest at 10:00 Am in Hobbies, Arts and Crafts Building

• STEAM Expo Drone Racing Competition at 6:00 PM at the Arena

• Brett Young with Russell Dickerson at 8:00 PM at the Grandstand

For more information, check out the Illinois State Fair website at www.IllinoisStateFair.info, or download our mobile app in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store.

