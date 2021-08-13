SPRINGFIELD – Friday, August 13th is County Fairs and Horse Racing Day at the Illinois State Fair. This is a day when we celebrate more than 70 county fair queens, and 105 fairs and expositions from across the state are represented. It is also the first day of harness racing at the world’s fastest one-mile dirt track!

There are many exciting things to see and do at the Illinois State Fair. Here are just a few highlights:

• Ag Tour at 10:00 AM. Begins at Ag Tent and Ends at FFA Barnyard

• Horse Racing at Noon at the Grandstand

• Dino-Roar! Located in Thrillville. Shows at 12:54 PM, 3:30 PM and 6:15 PM

• AKC First Dog Show at 3:00 PM at the Coliseum

• Kane Brown at 8:00 PM at the Grandstand

For more information check out the Illinois State Fair website at www.illinois.gov/statefair, or download our mobile app in the iTunes App Store, or Google Play Store.

