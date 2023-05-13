GIRLS SOCCER

In the IHSA Class 1A regional finals, Belleville Althoff Catholic eliminated Roxana 6-0, advancing to the Columbia sectional next week and ending the season of standout junior striker Kendall Kamp. The Crusaders are now 15-7-3, while the Shells' season ends at 12-9-0.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Jenna Roper had two goals for Althoff, and Bree Birdsong, Molly Lanter, Samantha Patton, and Emma Tell added goals.

Article continues after sponsor message

Althoff is now 15-7-3 overall on the season and Roxana ends the year 12-9.

In a pair of regular season finales on Friday, Edwardsville defeated Collinsville 1-0 at Kahok Stadium, with the Tigers improving to 17-3-0 and the Kahoks going to 3-11-5.

Chatham Glenwood defeated Granite City at home 6-2, with the Titans finishing up the regular season 15-4-1 and the Warriors winding up the regular season at 13-3-1.

More like this:

Oct 23, 2023 - SIUE Men's Soccer Wins First OVC Regular Season Title

Oct 20, 2023 - Teams Look To Become Playoff Eligible, Solidify Seedings, Or Conclude Their Seasons In Week Nine Games - With Edwardsville At DeSmet Weekend Highlight

Oct 14, 2023 - Redbirds Cruise Past Spartans, Set Up Rematch With Edwardsville In Regional Semis

Oct 20, 2023 - Week Nine High School Football Schedule

Oct 11, 2023 - Tuesday Sports Roundup: Alton Captures Soccer Shootout Thriller Over Warriors, Oilers Win Play-In Game, Cavs Nab Volleyball Win

 